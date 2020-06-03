Uh oh. There's no right answer to solving the Premier League’s relegation conundrum, should the season not be completed.

'Relegation is inevitable'

At least those are the views of Ed Woodward, who supposedly told rebel clubs to accept the drop is coming for three of them – whether the season is finished or not.

And in words we’ve definitely written before, the Warm-Up does not agree with Ed Woodward. We want relegation. Absolutely. 100%. But what we want more is for the season to be concluded so there can be no whinging.

The Premier League’s simple points-per-game proposal to decide the final table, should the Covid-19 pandemic force a second postponement, can’t work. It does not factor in difficulty of fixtures, teams that strengthened in January, those that play their best at the last possible moment, the unpredictability that draws us all to football in the first place.

Unless the season is run to a point where three teams are mathematically down, the backlash will be huge. Relegate with PPG? Expect three lawsuits. U-turn and don’t relegate? Expect three lawsuits from the Championship or juggle a bumper 23-team league in 2020-21 ahead of an international tournament (should it all happen).

Clubs are in this predicament because they haven’t played well enough, not because a lottery has declared that Norwich City should start six points from safety with nine games to play. But at the same time, they are not cut adrift. The Canaries, and their relegation-haunted rivals, could be out of the bottom three in June and deserve a fair chance to stay up.

So just wait to finish the season then, however long it takes? That seems the smart move when this all started. But given the financial ramifications it has on other clubs lower in the English football pyramid, it is also a suggestion with serious drawbacks.

Our conclusion? Basically, there is no ideal solution unless the Premier League season is finished at the first attempt. And soundbites from Mr Woodward won’t change that.

Grealish: I’m human

I know I am a footballer but I’m still human and we all make mistakes and straight away I knew I’d made a mistake. I’m also a role model as well to a lot of people out there, especially young children who might look up to me. So I try to act in respectable manner but since then I have tried to keep my head down, work hard and do as much charitable work as possible.

If one of the most important people in the country can escape punishment for going for a drive, then we have no reason to chide a footballer for doing the same thing when everyone was still adjusting to the lockdown boundaries. The image of Jack Grealish looking helpless outside his bumped Range Rover has circulated enough. He has suffered enough. He’s sent £150,000 to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. He’s 24. Forgive the lad.

'You have to be better than the white man'

For me growing up, the more mature players always said to me, 'Paul, whatever you do, you always have to be better than the white man… If you’re equal, you know which way they’re going to go'. I don’t think that statement has really changed over the years, even up to now. And we’re talking 40 years minimum of me being told things like that.

Those are the haunting words from Paul Parker, who joined the latest Game of Opinions podcast to discuss racism in football in the wake of the horrific killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

However, he does at least believe that the situation is improving in the UK.

"But here in the UK, you can speak out now. People will put themselves in the line of fire to go and help you. When I was playing in football, they couldn’t do because it would have affected their jobs."

The world of sport paused to join #BlackOutTuesday, an initiative to highlight racial inequality as protests continue in the US and beyond.

How do you fix this problem when so much is controlled by so few? It's hard to find an answer. The more people that are educated and who want to learn the better, as it makes for a more inclusive society. But until that change makes it way to those in power, and in a meaningful way, nothing will change. Until then everyone has to keep doing whatever they can at whatever level. Donate to causes that need it, don’t be afraid to call out that friend or family member with antiquated views, and never stop learning about the world, its history, the people in the world, and their history.

Look no further than, erm, where you are right now. Pete Sharland of future Warm-Up fame delivers a eloquent, and damning, appraisal of sport’s response to racism.

