The Premier League stars who must sign new deals by Tuesday... or miss rest of season

Pedro of Chelsea celebrates with teammate Willian after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on January 12, 2019

With the Premier League's restart now in full swing, clubs only have until June 23 to negotiate short-term extensions with players in the final days of their contracts or they can leave on June 30.

Premier League Black Lives Matter: Premier League football has set powerful example 2 HOURS AGO

The futures of key Premier League players such as Chelsea's Willian and Pedro, Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, Burnley's Jeff Hendrick, Newcastle's Matty Longstaff, Sheffield United's John Lundstram and West Ham's Pablo Zabaleta are still in doubt. And Arsenal's David Luiz, although his status as 'key' remains unclear after his howler against Manchester City last week.

Willian, Pedro futures still undecided

Willian has stalled on a new deal with Chelsea reportedly keen for him to remain with the club. Pedro is also said to have been offered a new deal, but shares reported concerns with his Brazilian teammate that an injury in July could put any future transfer at risk, so both their short-term futures remain unresolved.

Fraser rejected a short-term contract extension last week and has played his last game for Bournemouth.

Play Icon WATCH Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers 00:01:48

Hendrick is a reported AC Milan and Roma transfer target due to his affordable wages so he looks set to leave Burnley, despite manager Sean Dyche's reported frustrations with the board not to get a short-term deal over the line.

Udinese have reportedly offered Longstaff a £30,000-a-week contract, with the 20-year-old currently earning just £850 a week at Newcastle. No deal has been completed yet, though, with Steve Bruce confident the midfielder will at least complete the season on Tyneside.

Lundstram has been in talks over a Sheffield United contract extension so that could be completed before the deadline, although the Blades already have the option of extending his deal by another year.

Zabaleta confirmed his three-year stint at West Ham would come to an end once his contract expires, but the 35-year-old is reportedly close to agreeing a short-term extension with the Hammers.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has remained guarded over on Luiz's future, saying "we have to make big decisions" due to the financial hit from Covid-19.

Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe and Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne are among a sizable list of other players set to depart on June 30.

Vertonghen signs on

Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm signed extensions until the end of the season on Monday.

Henderson loan nearly done, but lots of loanees in 'limbo'

Sheffield United are confident of extending goalkeeper Dean Henderson's loan from Manchester United, which is currently due to expire on June 30.

Chris Wilder's side host United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening and it looks like a deal will be completed before then.

"Ole was fine with extending his loan, hopefully that will get signed off before the deadline," Wilder told reporters.

I appreciate Ole's help on that one. Dean has been great for us and we have been great for Dean. I believe it's now just administration with the two clubs.

Sky Sports reported in mid-May that 163 players contracted to Premier League clubs were facing 'limbo' as all short-term loan deals, like Henderson's, have to be mutually agreed.

Arsenal duo Cedric Soares and the injured Pablo Mari are also among the loanees in limbo.

Play Icon

Premier League ‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson 4 HOURS AGO