'The time has come to move on' - Willian announces Chelsea exit on social media

Willian of Chelsea warms up prior to during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social d

Brazil international Willian has taken to social media to announce his exit from Chelsea.

The 32-year-old has scored 63 goals and provided 62 assists in 339 appearances for Chelsea since his arrival from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

Transfers Gareth Bale refuses to leave Real Madrid as he holds out for £60m payoff - Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO

However, Chelsea were unwilling to offer the three-year contract he desired, and he is now expected to move across London to Arsenal..

"The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team-mates. I will miss all the staff at the club who've always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans,” wrote the forward.

I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!

"My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you."

WILLIAN’S STATEMENT IN FULL

"They were seven wonderful years," Willian wrote.

"In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this is where I wanted to play. Today, I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense.

"Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with each minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning.

"I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club.

"There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt.

"The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team-mates. I will miss all the staff at the club who've always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans.

"I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!

"My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you."

Champions League Frank Lampard: Chelsea 'will be back' after crushing defeat to Bayern Munich 18 HOURS AGO