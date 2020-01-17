The Warm-Up: Ashley Young heads to Italy to join Project Prove Jose Wrong

FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

Young heads for Inter

Antonio Conte must still be raw about the time Jose Mourinho dug him out for having three hair transplants. How else to explain the fact he is seemingly trying to prove that the team which played so badly that Mourinho lost his job last season is good enough to win a major league.

With Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku already settled at Inter and sharing fond memories of the days when Jose would alienate his best players and pick on Luke Shaw, the team two points off Serie A leaders Juventus are preparing for a final push by finalising a £1.3m move for Ashley Young.

There was a breakthrough in negotiations last night and Young is now set to have a medical today ahead of his move to Milan. And it’s not a departure without rancour either, with The Sun reporting that a training ground dust-up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer effectively helped to seal the deal.

" SunSport can reveal the astonishing scenes at United’s training ground last Friday as Young, 34, pushed for his Old Trafford exit. Just 24 hours after a meeting with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his future, Young marched off the training pitch and went into the gym to work on his own. "

In fairness, slinking off to do a bit of leg work doesn’t sound particularly “astonishing”. Maybe if he’d smashed a few plant pots on the way and left an insulting message on Sir Bobby Charlton’s phone before ramming his supercar through the barriers at Carrington.

Either way, one of the most random transfers in this January window is now close to completion and, at the age of 34, Young will make his first foray outside of England, hoping to emulate the success Chris Smalling has had in rejuvenating his career at Roma. There he finds a red-hot Romelu Lukaku ready to bury any chances which come his way. And Alexis Sanchez. Well, you cant have everything.

Arsenal closing in on Kurzawa

Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris St Germain and Galatasaray ASGetty Images

Also making moves in the transfer market last night were Arsenal, who according to the Ornicle (meme superstar and pretty reliable Arsenal reporter David Ornstein) are close to securing a deal for PSG’s temperamental left-back Layvin Kurzawa. Which is ideal, as temperamental left-backs are just what Arsenal need to lift them out of their current predicament.

Kurzawa has won 13 trophies since joining from Monaco in 2015 but you basically get a trophy just for turning up to work at PSG. We wanted to dig a bit deeper so we asked our friends at eurosport.fr for their expert insight. What they said will... not massively excite Arsenal fans to be quite honest.

" He has an attacking mentality and gives width to the game, but his crosses, which were really good when he played for Monaco, haven’t been good enough for years. Still, he can bring danger in the attacking end but the problem comes defensively. His positioning is not good enough, and he lacks concentration. He has not given the impression that he is mentally prepared for the elite level in football. He must demand much more of himself. His mentality has always been a question mark since he was young (see Guidetti vs Kurzawa). I think he never reached his potential because of that and I’m not sure he will change at 27. "

There you go, just what Arsenal need when they already have Sead Kolasinac and Marc Tierney to return from injury.

Chelsea young gun signs on

Reece James of Chelsea after his sides 3-0 win during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (PGetty Images

The signature element of Chelsea’s season has been the emergence of a talented young crop of players with world domination on their minds. Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fiyako Tomori and Reece James. Frank Lampard must feel like Simon Cowell after he created One Direction.

James took the longest to be birthed into a regular first-team spot this season but his excellent recent performances at right-back have now earned him a new five-and-a-half year contract at the club. As he said yesterday evening:

" It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again. I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family. "

Some reckon he might even be the best of the bunch...

IN OTHER NEWS

Life can be tough in the non-leagues. Income is tight, pitches are bad and... you’re always liable to lose one of your players to a totally unannounced trip to the Love Island villa.

The Warm-Up was watching last night’s episode (purely for research purposes you understand) and can confirm that Oxford City might have Tapp back quicker than he might have hoped after he decided to drop the bombshell on day one that he has a foot fetish. Which didn’t seem to go down well.

HAT TIP

" So explains Klopp, legs crossed on a white-leather office couch, speaking between puffs on a vape. He’s dressed a bit like a dad going to his kid’s weekend soccer game: black sweatshirt, windpants, white running shoes, no socks. But what stands out above all else in person are his teeth. They’re majestic, like a human Hoover Dam, and they can express multitudes, whether it’s the pleasure of a radiant smile or the Let’s go! urging of a sideline gnash or the cackling cocksureness of the cartoon-villain laugh he emits when his team concedes. "

He might keep his jeans in the freezer but Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl certainly knows how to write a profile of Jurgen Klopp.

RETRO CORNER

And purely just because the public should always be made aware that this exists, here’s Chris Waddle’s lesser known turn in a pop duo: teaming up with Basile Boli for, well, this....

