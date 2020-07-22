The Warm-Up: Aston Villa make a late charge for survival, with help from Emi, Rob, Dav, Kol & Co.

Trezeguet of Aston Villa celebrates after he scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal FC at Villa Park

The Premier League's relegation bunfight is going down to the final day

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

More like It’s On Villa

Play Icon

Premier League Mikel Arteta: Arsenal performance 'not good enough for this club' 2 HOURS AGO

The trick with relegation battles is not to go too early. There’s always a final twist, and your team wants to be on the right side of that twist. And it looks like Watford have made that fateful mistake, and left themselves vulnerable to the mysterious powers of the narrative, while Aston Villa have timed their move perfectly.

That Watford would get beaten by Manchester City was of course predictable, though the manner of the beating — they were lucky to keep it to four — suggests that the sacking of Nigel Pearson hasn’t quite achieved whatever it was supposed to achieve. Less of a new manager bounce, more of a new manager whimper. A new manager splat.

But did you pick Villa to take three points off Arsenal? The Warm-Up did not. Perhaps we should have done: twists gonna twist, Arsenal gonna Arsenal. But Villa were excellent, stifling Arsenal to the extent that the visitors didn’t manage a single shot on target. They did manage one against the post that Pepe Reina nearly threw back over the line, but details, details.

Afterwards Chris Wilder got to use the One More Cup Final line, which managers love.

There was a lot of character and a lot of courage from the players. It was a massive performance and I am proud of the players for that but now we have to recover and get ready for our cup final.

All of which means that Villa are now favourites to stay up: they play West Ham on Sunday, and need only to match Watford’s result against, er, Arsenal. Unless they both lose, in which case a win for Bournemouth against Everton would catapult the Cherries to safety. You just can’t beat relegation battles: Villa have got their twist, right at the end, and yet there’s still room for another one.

They think it’s all over … it’s definitely not

It’s the last day of the Championship today, but only as far as the actual football goes. Each team will play their 46th game, and the league table will be filled in … but if you’re following along at home, you’ll want to use pencil for the bottom half.

On the face of it, the relegation battle involves the bottom seven, and such trifling matters as points and goal difference. As it should be.

But it also involves Wigan, 13th, who will be deducted 12 points but will appeal if the deduction sends them down. It also involves Sheffield Wednesday and Derby, ostensibly safe in 16th and 12th respectively, but both waiting on their punishment for selling their stadiums on to their owners for … let’s say interesting prices.

Both clubs claim no wrongdoing. Both will doubtless instruct lawyers if they are penalised and relegated. And if they’re not, or if their penalty is deferred to next season, then it’ll be lawyers for whoever does end up in the bottom three. And then … well, look, it’s lawyers all the way down.

The only certainly at this stage is that the Football League have got themselves in an almighty, miserable mess. And that the season won’t be over when the final whistle blows, whatever the table says.

Jordan Henderson lifting a big shiny object

When does a team become champions? The technical answer is the mathematical one: as soon as their rivals can’t catch them. Yet the sight of Jordan Henderson lifting the Premier League trophy tonight will, we’re betting, feel like a pretty important moment of confirmation for every watching Liverpool fan.

And the club is being very clear about where they want their fans to watch this: at home. Or at least, somewhere safe. Not outside Anfield, or partying around the streets of Liverpool. Definitely not shooting rockets into the Liver Building. But don’t take it from us. Here’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, currently being held hostage inside a pink-beige box.

Hopefully his kidnappers release him in time for the celebrations.

IN OTHER NEWS

Ah, Arsenal. They might be a headache on the pitch, but they’re always breaking new ground on the old social media. But it’s Macey, Pepe, and Smith we feel sorry for. Are they just not fun enough to be included in the end of season banter? Where’s the love for Mac, Pep, and … er … Smit? Yes, that’ll do. Smit.

RETRO CORNER

Watching Arsenal huff and puff and blow their own house down against Villa, the Warm-Up’s mind kept wandering to Mesut Özil. Whatever happened to him? Anyway, here’s that time he ran a bit faster than Gareth Barry. If, like the Warm-Up, you’ve completely forgotten the details of the first goal of the game, you’re in for an old-school treat.

HAT TIP

In honour of Jude Bellingham’s move to Borussia Dortmund, The Non-League Paper have taken a look at the career of his father, Mark Bellingham, who spent many years terrorising non-league defences.

Pinning a definitive figure on Bellingham’s goal tally is difficult, but 700-plus – at roughly a goal-per-game – is broadly accurate. In the 2005-06 season alone he netted 61 times as Stourbridge won the Midland Alliance, shattering the previous league record of 40 goals.

COMING UP

At least the top of the Championship will be settled. Hopefully. One automatic promotion spot remains: West Brom hold it and are at home to QPR, while Brentford host Barnsley. Meanwhile in the Premier League’s Race for the Gazprom, Manchester United play West Ham and Chelsea visit Liverpool.

Assuming he wins his appeal against his point deduction, Andi Thomas — oh hey, that’s me — will be here tomorrow.

Play Icon

Premier League Pep Guardiola: I must discover what went wrong for Manchester City this season 2 HOURS AGO