Five games is apparently enough for Bruno Fernandes to make a team of the year. Meanwhile, we are all excited about the return of the Bundesliga...

FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

Who's that in the team of the year?

Despite some setbacks along the way, The Warm-Up is still a firm believer that democracy is the only way to deliver a functioning society. But your faith is sorely tested sometimes by the Great British public.

Yesterday, the BBC held a vote for their Premier League and WSL end-of-season awards, going on to name a Team of the Year for each top flight. Understandably there were seven Liverpool players in there, with a couple from Manchester City for good measure. Oh, and a well deserved nod for Caglar Soyuncu after his outstanding breakthrough season with Leicester.

But one name stood out from the crowd, for the wrong reasons…

Yes, Bruno Fernandes was voted into the BBC Premier League team of the year after playing FIVE matches. All of which brought to mind a quote from Noel Gallagher from a few years back.

“I don’t understand it. It’s when radio stations start focus groups. They literally go outside their building and ask people walking by, ‘If I played you this song, what would you think?’ and all that. Don’t ask the man on the street! He’s a ****! That’s why he’s the man on the street, not the man in the expensive restaurant eating f****** mini sausages at four in the afternoon!”

Danke schon!

Always loved the Bundesliga, me. Reared on tales of Gerd Muller scoring five goals in every match he played, all from about five yards out. First match? Bayern at Paderborn in ‘93. Can still smell the Bratwurst in my nostrils. Favourite all-time player? Yeah that’d be Mattias Sammer. The thinking man’s Matthaus. Absolutely love the Bundesliga…

Okay, maybe not quite, but we are all ready to become Bundesliga ultras for a good few weeks at least following yesterday’s tantalising news that the first fixtures have been set next weekend for the German top flight’s return - meaning elite football (minus crowds of course, and all set against the chilling backdrop of social distancing regulations and a pandemic sweeping the world, but still) is back! And you could be watching it in EIGHT DAYS!

At 2:30pm next Saturday, the showpiece opening match of the Bundesliga’s return - thanks to Angela Merkel’s stamp of approval - will be the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. Then there’s a late game on Saturday, two separate kick-offs on Sunday and a Monday night game for good measure.

God bless you, Bundesliga, god bless you.

Son stars in military service

Son Heung-min in military garb Image credit: Getty Images

Life in lockdown does offer opportunities for some people to pick up new skills while their day job is on hiatus, including Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, who took the chance to complete his three-week stint of military service back home. And wouldn’t you know it, he was man of the match.

"He received the 'Pilsung' prize which is one of five types of awards for best performers," Yonhap quoted a Marine Corps officer at the unit on the southern island of Jeju as saying.

"All the courses were judged in a fair and strict manner, and his military training officers have said he went through the training faithfully."

Son Heung-min completes military training Image credit: Getty Images

Looks a bit more interesting than one of those lurid yellow cuboids you get from the Premier League at least.

RETRO CORNER

Well, not strictly retro per se but yesterday was the anniversary of Liverpool’s second-leg demolition of Barcelona in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

A good reason to revisit one of the great moments of football improvisation from a stellar young talent.

IN THE CHANNELS

Arsenal fans might not thank Thierry Henry for passing up the chance to tell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club. But he’s basically correct.

On Monday it will be FIVE DAYS until real football returns. Marcus Foley will be cracking open the figurative Prosecco at 8am

