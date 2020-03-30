MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

Harry Kane: Heading for the exit door?

Harry Kane has told Sky Sports that he loves Spurs, but, rightly, and, given his talent, understandably, he is edging closer to loving the concept of winning a trophy more than Spurs.

"I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs, but it’s one of those things I’ve always said that if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction then I’m not someone to just stay there just for the sake of it," said Kane in a Instagram live chat with Jamie Redknapp.

It is fair enough. Tottenham for a number of reasons - some within their control, some not - had an opportunity to build a team capable of continually challenging for and possibly winning trophies and they passed on it.

" I’m an ambitious player. I want to improve, I want to get better and become one of the top, top players so it all depends on how we progress as a team. "

“So it’s not a definite 'I’m going to stay there forever" but it’s not a no either.'"

There is hope there for Spurs fans and perhaps Kane is fully embracing the role of captain, telling the board what they need to hear or perhaps he knows that the opportunity was missed to push on and that opportunity comes around once in a generation.

Alas, Spurs fans, the Warm-Up thinks it might just be the latter, so enjoy him while he is one of your own.

Belarus taking extreme risks

So, the Belarusian Premier League is, amid a pandemic, getting on like they are not amid a pandemic.

This weekend they cracked on like it was any other weekend in the Belarusian Premier League: games aplenty, fans (!) aplenty and goals aplenty.

A football fan passes the security control and has his temperature check as he arrives to attend the Belarus Championship football match between FC Minsk and FC Dinamo-Minsk, in Minsk, on March 28, 2020.Getty Images

The pick of the weekend action was the Minsk derby - five goals and a red card in a 3-2 win for Minsk against Dinamo Minsk. Great and all that but a complete dereliction of duty on many levels.

It is wholly irresponsible for these games to be played. However, the games are being played with the full backing of the president (!) with Sky News reporting that, after taking part in a hockey match (!), president Alexander Lukashenko told reporters:

"It's better to die standing on your feet than to live on your knees."

The Warm-Up will take being socially responsible and looking out for the vulnerable above standing on its feet for a few weeks or months or however long it takes thanks. All the best.

Juve and Ronaldo take pay cut

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus team-mates have agreed with their club that they will implement a wage cut as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with almost all aspects of life.

Forbes reported that the Italian club had put in place measures to increase the wages once more when play resumes once the current crisis is over.

Keen to presumably push the story along in line with their brand Forbes add that Ronaldo is, despite the financial setback, still on course to "become the third active athlete to crack the $1 billion mark in career earnings at the end of this season."

Thanks.

