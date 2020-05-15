The Warm-Up: Genuine question - what is going to happen at corners?

Something has been troubling The Warm-Up, even on Football Eve...

FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

Cornering the problem

Happy Football Eve everybody! Unless you’ve been one of the troubled souls seeking solace in the Belarusian Premier League, football returns in a meaningful way tomorrow when the Bundesliga kicks back into action and Borussia Dortmund take on Schalke, in the pick of the 2:30pm kick offs on Saturday.

No one really knows what it will look like, or how it will feel, except that it will look and feel extremely weird. But most aspects of life look and feel extremely weird at the moment and there’s no reason football would be any different.

Teams have been quarantined and subjected to regular testing. There will be no fans at the stadium. Social distancing will be firmly enforced whenever possible. There will only be four ball boys, all of whom will regularly disinfect their hands.

And if everything goes smoothly (and it’s a big if), other major leagues will be given confidence in their own plans to return. Including the Premier League, which although it has faced some opposition from certain clubs, players and various officials, is pressing on with Project Restart.

In fact, Project Restart was given a boost last night when The Independent revealed details of a study circulated to players and clubs which apparently seems to argue that it will be very hard to transmit and contract the virus whilst training.

The average close-contact period between Premier League players in training lasts just over three seconds, which is far lower than the threshold to contract coronavirus, according to a landmark study that could prove crucial for ‘Project Restart’.

A number of clubs plan to present the research to their squads, as they seek to reassure them of the safety of getting back to contact training.

Using the data from 11 training sessions at four clubs between 25 February and 12 March, it was possible to measure a two-metre circle around players – dubbed the Subbuteo base by researchers – and precisely track how often it was encroached by teammates. The main findings were that the average incursion lasts a mere 3.3 seconds, from an average of 350 incursions per session. Since that can be amplified by situations like set-piece drills, the majority of incursions last under one second. This is all considered lower than the threshold to contract coronavirus, particularly since it is outside.

Huge if true. The only problem The Warm-Up can see here – and it doesn’t appear to have been raised anywhere so far – is that if players are being told that incursions of 3.3 seconds are safe, what on earth is going to happen at set-pieces? Is man marking now not only morally reprehensible but medically indefensible? Physical contact is unavoidable in normal play and will just have to be accepted as a risk factor. But what about when waiting for a corner or free-kick?

It’s a genuine question. The Warm-Up feels awkward enough standing two metres apart in a queue outdoors to get some essential groceries. Who knows how footballers will feel when asked to spend prolonged periods in close proximity with a bunch of other people while a winger replaces the ball a couple of times at the corner flag.

Suspended (toothbrush)

As everyone knows by now, the Bundesliga returns to action tomorrow and we couldn’t be more excited, even if we can’t quite shake the nagging feeling that this all might be a little bit early.

Of course, this won’t be football as we know it. And that point was drummed home yesterday when it was announced that Augsburg manager Heiko Herrlich will he forced to miss the match after he... wait for it... left the team hotel to purchase a toothbrush.

Quarantine simply doesn’t function as a concept if you observe it for all expect 30 minutes of the day. And it might seem slightly draconian but the German authorities are really left with no choice here. The fact it was supposed to be his first game in charge just makes Herrlich’s decision even stupider.

"I made a mistake by leaving the hotel," he said in a statement later.

"Even though I have followed all hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this," he said. "In this situation, I was not able to act as a role model for my team and the public.

"I will therefore be consistent and stand by my mistake. Because of this misconduct, I will not be leading the training [on Friday] and will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday."

Harry Kane: great guy

Further evidence is mounting to support the argument that of all of players in the Premier League, Harry Kane is the one you’d be most happy if your daughter brought him home to meet you.

The unfailingly pleasant England striker was yesterday unveiled as the new kit sponsor for his former club Leyton Orient, whom he spent a spell on loan with early in his career. This doesn’t mean his face will be plastered all over their kit though: in what seems an unprecedented deal, Kane has arranged for each of Orient’s kits to have a different charity on it next season.

Their home kit will support frontline workers, the away kit will raise awareness for Haven House Children’s Hospice and the third shirt will carry the branding of Mind, the mental health charity.

“I was born and brought up only a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start,” said Kane.

“This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times.”

What. A. Guy.

FEEL-GOOD STORY OF THE DAY

RETRO CORNER

Romario was a decent player, wasn’t he?

