It is practically impossible to protect the sporting integrity of football

So, the phrase that has been liberally thrown around regarding how the league season should be finished is 'sporting integrity'.

The latest protagonist to throw their hat into the ring is Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber.

In a statement released on Sunday, Barber said the following regarding the suggestion that the Premier League season could be completed at a number - perhaps 10 - of pre-selected neutral stadia:

At this critical point in the season, playing matches in neutral venues has, in our view, potential to have a material effect on the integrity of the competition.

It is a fair point. Home advantage is very much a thing. So, if teams in a relegation battle are forced to play crucial relegation six-pointers at a neutral ground, then they are at a substantial disadvantage.

However, to truly protect the integrity of the league, the Premier League would have to wait until everything is back to normal - allowing fans to attend matches - before re-starting the league. At this stage, that would mean awaiting a vaccine. That is not viable.

It can be said with a degree of certainty that the league will start up as soon as possible - or in other words, when local authorities re-issue safety certificates. It is hard to disagree with Barber though: neutral stadia are an unfair way to settle the season.

But is there any truly fair way to settle the season? Probably not.

However, the season must be played out in full, so compromise should be found - if matches are to go ahead without fans then they should at the very least be played with home advantage. That concept might sound counter-intuitive without fans but home advantage manifests itself in a multitude of ways, with the psychological or physiological advantages of playing at home extending beyond the supporters.

Yet, this still leaves question marks over the sporting integrity of the league. Put simply, it may be impossible to protect it. However, at this stage there are far more important elements at play, and the government and the Premier League must ensure the safety of the wider public before any resumption of sport can be considered.

It has reached that point in lockdown for Robert Lewandowski

It has been a good decade (or four) since the Warm-Up was on the cusp of what is currently, erm, hip. Tik Tok? Not an iota, pal.

Anyway, looks like one Robert Lewandowski is very much ahead of the curve with what's currently in vogue, which is, by the looks of things, dancing to camera.

Again, proclaiming no expertise here but the Bayern striker looks fairly smooth and seems to be enjoying himself so happy days.

It is a quiet news month you say

Yes, yes and yes it is. Unless leagues are getting cancelled or annulled, there ain't a whole heap of news doing the rounds.

That means content creators - including football clubs - are having to try to create content that they otherwise perhaps wouldn't have had to. And the people at Olympique Lyonnais have put together 10 of Juninho Pernambucano's finest free kicks. Spoiler alert: there are some fine free kicks in there. Fine.

On the subject of excellent content to fill the void of a lack of news, here's a collection of some wonderfully crafted long reads that have been on the Eurosport website in the last few days:

Pirlo to Baggio. That touch.

