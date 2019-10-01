TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Breaking news: Arsenal and United are no longer good football teams

It was hardly a surprise that the build-up to Monday’s big game was dominated by tales of Arsenal vs Manchester United clashes past. Those of us who grew up with the Premier League not only knew this as the season’s big game, but there was also some form of comfort in these two teams being there. That even if the rest of the season was dull, there was always another Arsenal vs United game a few months away, where two brilliant sets of players that genuinely hated each other would face each other in 90 minutes of excellence and spite. It was glorious.

But watching the game on Monday night was like going to see an old and out of touch comedian who refuses to accept that his time has gone, shambling around the stage, trying to rediscover the magic of times past but with no luck.

Unay Emery, Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ashley Young (Manchester United)Getty Images

The game in terms of entertainment wasn’t horrendous, but the quality…hoo boy. If you strolled in late on and were looking for one moment to encapsulate not only the 90 minutes but the general state of these two teams, it came when Victor Lindelof tried a big crossfield pass in the latter stages and…well…it didn’t quite go where he intended it.

There were two moments of decent football in the two goals, Scott McTominay launching a terrific effort into the roof of the net from the edge of the area, while in the second-half Pierre Emerick Aubameyang came up with a lovely delicate little finish to equalise, despite the best efforts of the linesman who flagged for a non-existent offside.

It was a strange decision, not necessarily thinking that it was offside, because the image above is paused when both Aubameyang and Harry Maguire were sprinting in different directions so at the very worst it would have looked closer in real time than it does in the still image, but that he put the flag up at all. Officials have been told to let marginal offsides like that go and simply wait for VAR to do its thing if there has been an infringement, because the flag could easily have distracted the defence: indeed, David de Gea and the other United players could make that case anyway.

Even with all that, making anything of that offside call sort of feels like searching for points of interest in a game devoid of them. Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester and any other team with designs on the top four would have been delighted: if they can’t finish higher than these two sets of trash, then they might as well give up.

Cardiff ordered to pay Sala transfer fee

From a story that’s depressing only in a sporting sense, to one that’s depressing in a far more real way. Some nine months after his death, the saga over Emiliano Sala’s transfer fee is still going on, the latest dispiriting development coming as Cardiff were ordered to pay Nantes the first instalment of that fee by a Fifa committee.

If you’ve taken the sensible decision of not following this affair because of what it might tell you about humanity, Cardiff essentially have disputed that the transfer was complete at the time Sala and David Ibbotson’s plane crashed, but both Nantes and now the Fifa players’ status committee disagree. They have been told to pay the first instalment of €6million, meaning they will almost certainly have to pay the remaining three instalments of the same amount when they’re due.

The committee’s statement read:

" In a meeting held on 25 September 2019 the Fifa players’ status committee established that Cardiff City FC must pay FC Nantes the sum of €6,000,000, corresponding to the first instalment due in accordance with the transfer agreement concluded between the parties on 19 January 2019 for the transfer of the late Emiliano Sala from FC Nantes to Cardiff City FC. The Fifa players’ status committee, which never lost sight of the specific and unique circumstances of this tragic situation during its deliberations on the dispute at stake, refrained from imposing procedural costs on the parties. "

Cardiff have 10 days to appeal.

Pochettino sounds absolutely delighted that Sissoko is staying

Ahead of Tottenham’s big Champions League game against Bayern Munich this evening, Mauricio Pochettino was thrown a soft question about the new contract given to Moussa Sissoko last week.

This was his chance to take a break from difficult topics like the direction his Spurs team are going, whether they have gone stale, the question of if it might actually have been best for everyone concerned if he had left last summer and not started eroding his own terrific legacy at the club. Instead, he said this:

Well, doesn’t Moussa feel bathed in the warm glow of his manager’s approval. Maybe this is a classic case of the media reading too much into things, but why wouldn’t you just say “Moussa is an important player for us, he has improved greatly over the last year and I’m delighted he’s committed his future to the club”?

It’s such an easy answer to a straightforward question that you wonder why Pochettino is creating uncertainty, wittingly or otherwise, and making exactly sure that everyone knows the transfer decisions at the club – even the sound ones – are nothing to do with him.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Heroes: Stoke City

Word is that Stoke, currently bottom of the Championship under Nathan Jones, are all set to bring Tony Pulis back to the club for a third time. In some respects this is an entirely retrograde step, going back to a manager out of his time to pointlessly recreate nostalgic days, but in others it’s a love story, a man and a club drawn together through space and time, unable to be apart for too long. And who doesn’t enjoy a love story like that?

Zero: Richard Keogh

In some respects this could be a pretty sad way for a good career to end, but equally it’s tough to have much sympathy for Richard Keogh, his injuries suffered after getting into a car driven by people he knew to be over the drink-drive limit.

HAT TIP

" Last month, Sadio Mane flew to Austria to take a peek at his past. The Liverpool forward and one of his best friends, RB Salzburg integration manager Mustapha “Musti” Mesloub, stopped outside an unassuming house on Wehrgasse, a small U-shaped street that backs onto the Glanbach brook on the western outskirts of the city, and looked up to the one-bedroom flat that was Mane’s abode for almost two years. They resisted the temptation to ring the doorbell and ask the present occupier to let them in, but then, they didn’t have to. The memories from 2012-13 and 2013-14 are still very fresh. "

For the Athletic, Rafa Honigstein charts the rise of Sadio Mane and how his time at RB Salzburg shaped his career.

RETRO CORNER

With Bayern in town to face Tottenham tonight, here’s the last time they faced each other in London, in the second leg of the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, which – spoiler alert – Spurs would go on to win.

COMING UP

Make sure that Gazprom is nice and chilled, it’s the Chaaaaaaaaaaaaaaampions. The pick of the ties is indeed Spurs vs Bayern, with a few others to offer some diversion, namely Galatasaray vs PSG, Juventus vs Leverkusen, Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta vs Shakhtar should be good fun too. There’s also your full job lot of Championship fixtures, if you’re that way inclined, so all in all a fine lot of football to keep you off the streets.