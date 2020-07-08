Jamie Vardy and a risky roundhouse kick - The Warm-Up

Let’s see which Premier League player is hanging up their boots for an career in MMA. It's... Jamie Vardy.

WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Jamie VARdy (hilarious, we know)

Premier League Danny Welbeck's hard work paying off believes Nigel Pearson 3 HOURS AGO

We understand it’s frustrating when you’ve been pocketed by Shkodran Mustafi, but we’re quite confident that you don’t need to roundhouse him in the head as retribution.

Jamie Vardy’s flailing spin-kick looks appalling… because it is appalling. We’re not saying he necessarily meant to connect with the German’s face, but he has fallen unnaturally and left stud marks on an opponent. It’s a red card.

Jamie Vardy and a risky roundhouse kick Image credit: Eurosport

Leicester City were a VAR decision from completing Operation Bottle Top Four. Without their talisman, they would not have a hope of finishing in the Champions League spots given the Chelsea and Manchester United express trains.

Vardy’s reprieve is particularly awkward because sub Eddie Nketiah was sent off for less. Here’s his impressive cameo:

"It can be a red card but then Leicester have to play with 10 men," Arteta fumed to Sky Sports afterwards.

"If we review incidents of that type we review them all. It has to be something equal for everybody because it changes the game for everybody. If Eddie is a red card for sure the other is a red card."

And that is the problem with VAR. You can’t send someone of for an accidental tackle, then reprieve someone because their tackle was accidental. The contradictions continue and, quite frankly, we’re longing for the days when referees are left to their own devices again.

Danny Welbeck is back!

He was once England’s beacon of hope, the man to catapult Arsenal to the title, the last survivor from Manchester United’s old guard. Now Danny Welbeck is a forgotten soul, barely able to get a game in a side that has averaged under a goal a game this season.

So we’re basking in his moment of glory from last night, a bicycle kick that handed Watford a survival boost against Norwich.

OK, so he was definitely aiming for the other corner but let’s just give him this one, eh?

John Stones on the move?

For sale. Central defender. Very clumsy.

John Stones is set to hit the Etihad shelves this summer as he pines for a move away from Manchester. But who will take a punt on him? He’s the English Luiz, equally capable of brilliance and disaster, and you’re never quite sure what you will get.

Oh well, at least Pep wants him:

Sometimes my wish is not the wish of the players, or the wish of the situation for the club. At the moment [if] I will feel it, if we have to change, we’ll talk to them. He’s a young player and we want him to be consistent, to train and recover.

IN OTHER NEWS

What a hit, son. What. A. Hit.

(Juventus lost 4-2)

IN THE CHANNELS

What's that? Watford and Leicester City were playing on the same evening? And you want to roll out THAT clip? We're not complaining.

RETRO CORNER

It's 1999. Ronaldinho is dreaming of attracting a big club in Europe - but not to worry if a move doesn't happen, he's quite content at Gremio. We love this flashback. And you will too.

COMING UP

FOUR more Premier League games. Manchester City 7-0 Newcastle United, Sheffield United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United 0-1 Burnley, Brighton 1-0 Liverpool.

Andi Thomas is sweeping up the Warm-Up wins right now, and he'll be here for another tomorrow. You lucky souls.

Premier League Eddie Nketiah red card frustrates Mikel Arteta 11 HOURS AGO