The Warm-Up: Forget your deadlines, just get the season finished

FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

1. Decision day for the Premier League

“Didn’t Bruce Buck set this Zoom call up for 12pm? Why hasn’t it started yet?”

“Sorry lads my broadband dropped out. Just launching now.”

“Is that everyone? Wow, Mike Ashley even joined. Congrats on the totally unproblematic sale of your football club!”

“Ed, you’re on mute mate. Yeah, mute. Press the ‘unmute audio’ button. Bottom left of your screen. No, we still can’t hear you. Mute. YOU ARE ON MUTE…

“Just forget it.”

Yes, today is the day the Premier League big boys get together to once again try, and probably fail, to bring any clarity to what is actually happening with this unprecedented season.

The last communique from a fortnight ago acknowledged that the league would not be restarting at the beginning of May as had been planned. A position firmed up by yesterday’s announcement from ‘Dominic Raab’ that lockdown measures would be in place for at least three more weeks and potentially into June as the United Kingdom struggles to formulate an exit strategy.

However, the noises from inside the Premier League elite suggest there is a growing opinion that the 2019-20 season should be subject to a June 30 deadline. Why? Because that would be the safest point to conclude the season? Or the most logical sporting outcome?

Well, not quite. According to the BBC:

" Not all clubs have been involved in informal discussions at this stage but, with a hoped-for May resumption to the season unlikely, club owners are looking at how to avoid potentially difficult contractual situations. Numerous players' present deals expire on 30 June, notably Chelsea midfielder Willian and Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen. In addition, Liverpool are due to change shirt manufacturers from New Balance to Nike, while Watford and Newcastle are also changing kit suppliers. "

The Warm-Up understands these are potentially awkward situations. But in the grand scheme of things, which kit Liverpool are wearing or whether Jan Vertonghen is there to help Spurs finish sixth instead of eighth, surely pale in comparison to retaining some sporting integrity and giving supporters some closure, and some football back, in whatever crazy one-match-a-day form that may take.

FIFA is working on proposals to help clubs get around this situation by extending player contracts until whenever the season may finish, although reports suggest that stance may not be enforceable in UK employment law.

However the contractual situation shakes up, The Warm-Up will repeat what The Warm-Up has always said. We have to get these 92 remaining matches played, whenever it is safe to do so.

If this season is cancelled without resolution, there is no guarantee that we wont be facing the same problem next year if the virus flares up again. Better to finish one season than be left with two without a finish.

2. Chelsea step up again

abramovich ofertaGetty Images

Football’s response to the time we are now in sometimes seems slow, or uncertain. Quite understandably really. Whether it’s players unsure quite how much of their wage to dispense with, or for how long, or leagues having to juggle financial pressures around returning to play with general public health concerns, this is not a scenario with many easy answers.

But one club undoubtedly showing leadership are Chelsea, who yesterday announced they would be distributing 78,000 free meals to key NHS workers and vulnerable people, in just the latest initiative aimed at mitigating the impact of coronavirus.

A club statement read: “The meals, which are free of charge, are being prepared by our catering partner Levy and distributed daily for an initial period of six weeks, with 13,000 meals per week given.

“The initiative is aimed at helping NHS staff who are working long shifts and therefore may find it difficult to obtain good-quality food on a regular basis, and also forms part of our continued effort to support the most vulnerable in our community during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The meals will be provided to Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust across their five local hospitals, including St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, Charing Cross Hospital in Fulham and Hammersmith Hospital.”

3. Arsenal’s transfer groundhog day

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain)Getty Images

In a world which is violently, constantly transforming – with well-established economic and social norms disintegrating in front of our very days on a daily basis – it is a comfort to know that, in the iconic lyrics of Frozen 2, some things never change.

Not the feel of your hand in mine, or an old stone wall that will never fall (bet you can guess how The Warm-Up’s been keeping the kids occupied this week) but Arsenal being linked with…. Julian Draxler!

Anyone heard any rumours about United going in for Nicolas Gaitan?

IN OTHER NEWS

Just in case you thought Premier League footballers weren’t making themselves useful during the pandemic…

RETRO CORNER

Yesterday, Andi Thomas brought us the very exciting news that Retro Punishment, the mysterious chronicler of surreal slices of football’s past, had returned for a lockdown special. So why not revisit the first of these magnificent treasure troves.

HAT TIP

" Every time I see a photo of a game or a full stadium, I feel desperate to play football again... all this time not playing will give me the energy to keep going even longer. "

Well worth your time this morning: Andres Iniesta in conversation with Sid Lowe in The Guardian as he discusses his experiences living under the shadow of coronavirus in Japan, his attachment to Barcelona, and *that* holiday photo with Peter Crouch.

Give your brain one dose of government-mandated mental exercise with Marcus Foley's Monday Warm-Up..