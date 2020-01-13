The Warm-Up: Liverpool will take a #TaintedTitle

MONDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

#TaintedTitle - do yourself a favour and log off

Twitter is a cesspit out of which horrendous opinions are cultivated. Stick a terrible opinion out there and one like represents validation.

Empowered by said validation, here starts a vicious cycle of terrible opinions that culminates in typing the hashtag #TaintedTitle into a micro blogging site and attaching some nonsense to that hashtag along the lines of the Premier League title race is being swung in the favour of Liverpool by some sort of refereeing Illuminati that, given the evidence, didn't give a toss about swinging the title in Liverpool's favour for the last 30 years.

Yup, after Liverpool made it 20 wins and one draw from 21 games, a hashtag began doing the rounds, presumably started by David Icke, that Liverpool's excellence had little to do with their excellence but more to do with some imaginary favour they had curried with the footballing authorities.

However, it can be said that at this stage Liverpool fans would take a #TaintedTitle all day long. As let's be honest here, that patter is just sorry, bitter fans grabbing onto that very last sinew of hope that Liverpool aren't as good as they appear.

They are.

Call it a #TaintedTitle all you want. Liverpool fans won't care. And if you have typed #TaintedTitle in to your Twitter account do yourself a favour log off yea because that digital footprint is going to haunt your grandkids. Shocker.

A near-perfect Jose performance and they still lost

Perfection is a relative concept.

Jose Mourinho's MO in big games is simple: keep it tight and capitalise on an opponent's mistakes. Ergo, Tottenham's defeat against 2019-20 Premier League champions Liverpool was almost close to perfect.

Spurs were resolute; they made one mistake - really - and were punished for it. Liverpool were lax in many instances and made many uncharacteristic mistakes - it happens, they are great but not without weakness. However, Tottenham Hotspur capitalised on none of them. Ergo, Tottenham lost.

Had Giovani Lo Celso not passed up a presentable chance late on, though, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club - To Dare Is To Do, and all that - would have come away from the match with a draw, which, in today's money, is a win against the greatest team to ever kick a ball ever.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FCGetty Images

It was a near-perfect Mourinho performance from Mourinho's Tottenham, and that should be of huge worry to anyone of a Spurs persuasion because they had only 32% of the ball and were crap.

Perfection is indeed a relative concept.

Has anyone got Tim Sherwood's number?

Stay classy Barcelona

Més que un club, indeed. Barcelona like to present itself as some sort of moral authority. The truth of the matter is that they are about as far removed from any form of moral authority as the rest of the racket that is elite level football.

Their treatment of Ernesto Valverde has been a complete and utter disgrace. Briefing against their incumbent manager that they are set to appoint a former legend who has utterly zero experience at the highest level of football coaching illustrates just how out of their depth the Barca board are.

Valverde has his faults. He is probably not quite proactive enough for Barcelona. However, what on earth qualifies Xavi for the role? A couple of lottery wins in Qatar?

Furthermore, even if Pep Guardiola - Barca's spiritual king - had made himself available for the job, the treatment currently dolled out would still be a disgrace. An absolute disgrace.

IN THE CHANNELS

He has definitely hit that.

HEROES AND ZEROS

HERO - Matt Ryan

ZERO - SACK VAR OFF

It is shocking. There was another host of shockers this weekend but there is a word limit on this, yea, so best not to list them as they'll be no more room for any other content.

Just bin it.

DEBATE OVER

The endless chitter chatter over who is better Messi or Ronaldo? can be easily ended. Ronaldo isn't even the best Ronaldo.

HAT-TIP

This is an accurate reflection of things but long overdue.

Arsenal get - but probably shouldn't - a tip of the old hat in the hope that others follow suit as everyone loves a tip of the hat.

RETRO CORNER

Remember Yoann Gourcuff, he is only 33 to be fair, but here he is announcing himself as the successor to Zinedine Zidane.

Spoiler Alert: he wasn't

COMING UP

Nick Miller, who announced himself as the successor to Marcus Foley by taking on the Tuesday shift on the Warm-Up.