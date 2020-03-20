The Warm-Up: Liverpool will win the league, and integrity will be preserved

FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

The show must go on

Yesterday, Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions. Not technically of course, but the very significant announcement from the game’s governing bodies that the end date for the 2019-20(21?) season has been put back “indefinitely” means that whenever football finally returns, in whatever form it returns, the season will be completed.

And it is undoubtedly the correct decision. Not just for Liverpool, who deserve an official title as well as the moral one they have already secured, but for the integrity of the English game as a whole. Even if it proceeds behind-closed-doors during a blur of matches between May and the end of June, as the current plan seems to dictate, the integrity of the game depends on the season everyone has invested so much in being played out to a conclusion.

Karren Brady’s risible demands to “void” the season, conveniently sparing West Ham from relegation, have thankfully been ignored and although all professional football has now been suspended until April 30, the declaration that the season will be finished – somehow, somewhere – is a step forward in this uncertain interregnum in all of our lives.

Everyone else is adjusting to new ways to live their life, new patterns and rhythms of daily existence to adapt to, so it is welcome football is doing the same, and hopefully filling the gap left by the postponement of Euro 2020.

“We are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19. We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so,” read a joint statement from the Football Association, Premier League, EFL and women's professional game bodies.

" We have collectively supported Uefa in postponing Euro 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition. We have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April. "

It is reported that pressures over broadcasting obligations have played a major role in the decision, but it is a pragmatic one in terms of organisation too. We have to acknowledge the reality that even if the virus goes through a summer lull, without a vaccine it could return next winter. Better to have one finished season than two which remain unfinished.

Rashford's charity appeal

Is there a more endearing player in football than Marcus Rashford?

Yesterday, in response to the news that schools and educational settings would be closed to everyone except children of designated key workers from Friday afternoon, the Manchester United striker launched an appeal for people to donate to FareShare to help support kids who rely on free school meals.

Not only has Rashford reportedly given the biggest single donation to the charity in the past 12 months, and encouraged others to do what they can, he has also taken an active role in helping coordinate the response.

What a guy.

Peter Whittingham, RIP

Some desperately tragic news now, with Cardiff confirming yesterday that their former player Peter Whittingham had died as a result of a head injury suffered in an accidental fall in a pub.

Whittingham, who made 459 appearances for Cardiff, scoring 98 goals was only 35.

"It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken," Cardiff wrote in a statement.

"The news of Peter's sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family.”

Whittingham’s former team-mate, Aaron Ramsey, also paid tribute.

