The Warm-Up: Problems for the Premier League’s Project Restart

A message urging the public to stay at home during the nationwide lockdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak is seen outside Everton football club's stadium Goodison Park in Liverpool, northwest England, on April 18, 2020.

It looks like restarting the football season is going to be very, very complicated

Project management

Say what you like about the Premier League, but they know branding. Where other leagues are probably calling their future plans something dorky like Sensible Plan For Possible Resumption If Sensible, or whatever that is in German, the PL is going simple, strong, and full Bond villain.

Project Restart. A dastardly plan to wipe out the entire of humanity and rebuild from scratch with just Harry Kane and Gunnersaurus.

If they are to be foiled, however, it won’t be by a dead-eyed mass murderer with commitment issues and a sweet car. No, it’ll be the sheer weight of possible problems, all piled up together. Over the last day or so we’ve learned that among the parties worried about getting going are: managers; the police; the other emergency services; Ed Woodward; and the players. Which is getting on for a full house of important people, plus Ed Woodward.

Up to this point the players’ feelings have been oddly absent from the restart conversation, which has generally focused on the practicalities while taking the desirability as given. But you can understand why they might be a little concerned about the rush to get back out there. First for obvious health reasons: however controlled the environment, however managed the risk, it’ll be them exposed to a wickedly contagious disease.

Second, the invidious position in which they are being placed. “Take this risk for the sake of the nation” is a hell of a thing to ask of anybody, let alone a collection of sportspeople who might suspect, quite rightly, that they’re being used. Queuing for bread? Here, have some circuses! That’s not what any footballer signed up for.

And if there’s a significant number of players that don’t think it’s safe to start up again, that don’t fancy being a national distraction, that don’t want to isolate themselves from their family for weeks on end, what then? Play the league without them, and make the whole thing look ridiculous? Fine them, shame them, boo them: make them the villains?

There’s a lot of moving, thinking, feeling parts to this Project, lots of fretful and worried people. And not all of them will be pushing for the big Restart.

All stand up, all stand up, all stand up … stand up next to me

We’re not going to pretend everybody’s been dutifully sitting down the entire time, but it’s been over 25 years since football fans were allowed to stand at a game in the top flight. But whenever the Premier League returns to Old Trafford, safe standing will come with it.

You may now make one prawn sandwich joke. There you go.

1,500 Manchester United fans will return to the north-east corner of the stadium to find their ordinary seats gone, replaced by rail seating that flips back up when not in use. A blessing for the backs of the knees at any rate.

This is the system used throughout much of the Bundesliga and also Celtic Park, not least because it can be converted back into seats for European games. Rail seating includes barriers along each row, which in theory prevent the surges that were a feature of older terraces.

Safe standing is consistently popular among fans, so if this works, we’d expect similar areas to appear across Premier League stadiums. But that’s all for the future: in the here and now, the Warm-Up is very excited by the textural variation rail seats will bring to games behind closed doors. Different looking seats! Finally, United have the best atmosphere in the league.

Why aye, Poch

The Warm-Up has long suspected that some transfer rumours just sort of happen, without anybody really being involved. Gases expand to fill available space, and this particular flavour of hot air fills in the gaps between “what is happening” and “what could be happening”.

So on the one hand you’ve got a top-level manager out of work, and on the other you’ve got a club about to be taken over by some very rich people indeed. Sure enough, right on cue, here come the Mauricio Pochettino to Newcastle United rumours. True or otherwise, they just make sense.

Lovely though Steve Bruce is, Pochettino would be a significant upgrade. And for Pochettino, if he can make his peace with Saudi Arabia’s human rights record — the way everybody else involved with the Premier League have, along with the UK government — then he’ll get the chance to do what he wasn’t allowed to at Spurs. Rebuild a squad to his precise specifications, without a pesky wage structure to hold him back.

Brace yourselves, agents. There’s work a-coming.

This may come as a surprise to some younger readers, but Liverpool used to lose at Anfield. Sometimes they even lost to Norwich City. What a strange time the 1990s were.

An exciting double birthday today: John O’Shea and Marc-André ter Stegen. For our video we’ve gone for the superior goalkeeper. (If you’ve got ten minutes, it’s worth watching the longer highlights. The game makes an extremely strong argument for VAR.)

One Premier League player insisted to The Athletic he would not agree to remain in a strict sterile camp as his wife needs his support with their four children, particularly at a time where grandparents or outside help is not feasible due to social distancing guidelines. Another player, however, said he would be concerned to head into training every day and then return home, where he lives with his in-laws, who are in an at-risk category.

Digging deeper into the question of English football returning while the wider country remains under some form of lockdown, The Athletic (£) have been speaking to various parties across the leagues.

