The Warm-Up: Rule-breakers Tottenham will be the team to beat

Plus: Newcastle’s takeover bid is attacked, Ajax look to have won the Dutch title and an inspiring story about a doctor-turned-footballer-turned-doctor in Spain.

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Oops, we did it again

One of the great unknowns of this enforced stoppage is which football teams are managing to stay in tip-top shape. Could it be possible that Liverpool, who require just two wins for the Premier League, no longer possess a fitness advantage over their rivals? And could that lead to major surprises when the beautiful game returns?

It seems that the less you obey the restrictions, the more chance you have of returning at a high level. There’s a reason that pre-season isn’t conducted in your living room – it’s much better to be in a group outside. And that’s why naughty, naughty Tottenham Hotspur look set to be the team to beat.

Their third (recorded) offence saw Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier flout government advice to train together on Tuesday – with the evidence idiotically uploaded to Instagram. It adds to Spurs' rap sheet after Jose Mourinho was spotted hosting a one-on-one training session for Tanguy Ndombele on Hadley Common, while Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were caught jogging together on the same day.

"We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing. We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here," the pair said in a joint statement.

We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic. We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts.

Given Spurs seem insistent on gaining a sneaky advantage, while rival players host sex parties and drive around in slippers, they look best prepared to hit top gear when football eventually resumes. Especially as they will have the either-permanently-injured-or-semi-injured Harry Kane back along with a reformed Son Heung-min following mandatory national service after his naughty streak.

Block Saudi takeover, urges broadcaster

The Premier League has been urged to block a Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United by one of their biggest overseas broadcasters. But not over their human rights record.

BeIN sports are accusing Saudi Arabia of facilitating piracy network beoutQ, which illegally shows matches in a region belonging to the Qatar-based company.

CEO Yousef Al-Obaidly has written a letter to all top-flight clubs and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters warning of the "danger of allowing the acquisition... given the country’s past and continuing illegal actions and their direct impact upon the commercial interests of the Premier League."

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will put in 80% of the proposed £300 million takeover, which is being fronted by Britain’s Amanda Staveley. Meanwhile, Amnesty have also urged Newcastle chief Mike Ashley to reconsider the takeover bid.

So long as these questions remain unaddressed, the Premier League is putting itself at risk of becoming a patsy of those who want to use the glamour and prestige of Premier League football to cover up actions that are deeply immoral, in breach of international law and at odds with the values of the Premier League and the global footballing community.

What a bleak time for football.

Congratulations Ajax?

Ajax may have struggled to replicate their run in the Champions League from last season, but there is no stopping them in the Dutch Eredivisie.

They look to have wrapped up the title in April after the Dutch Football Association said it "intends not to continue playing" the current campaign, so the Warm-Up would like to extend warm congratulat... hang on, they are level on goal difference with AZ Alkmaar with nine games remaining?!

This isn't going to go down well.

IN THE CHANNELS

This mini thread, taking iconic moments and putting them in empty stadiums, is simply sensational.

HAT-TIP

Three days before the state of emergency was declared in Spain on 14 March, the doctor at the second division B club Barakaldo gathered the players together and told them all to go home and not leave again. This will be two weeks, then another two, then another two, then maybe more …

Diego Cervero isn’t your ordinary doctor. The Spanish striker has paused his football career, driving 300km across Spain to help tackle coronavirus on the front line. Sid Low explains all in the Guardian…

COMING UP

Andi Thomas is a known regulation flouter. Pass it on. He's here tomorrow as punishment.

