Football
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Six positive tests - so is that good or bad?

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Troy Deeney

Image credit: Getty Images

ByBen Snowball
an hour ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
@BenSnowball

Plus: Jurgen Klopp holds an unpopular opinion and there’s something strange growing on the heads of Ashley Young and N’Golo Kante.

WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Deeney 1-0 Haters

Transfers

Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO

If there was any doubt over whether Troy Deeney's decision to skip training was justified, it’s now vanished. Watford account for half of the positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League – three of six – and Deeney’s teammates are now expected to join the revolt, per the Athletic.

But this doesn’t mean football should pack up and hibernate until this all disappears. There has to be a restart plan – without it, clubs would face financial ruin. It’s just down to individual players to wait until they feel safe before returning. Clearly, that doesn't apply to Deeney and Co.

The positive tests were expected. Six spread across three teams is a cause for quiet optimism, with 19 clubs tested for COVID-19 (Norwich’s figures will land later this week). Effectively, 16 clubs could resume full-contact training now – assuming the players and staff lock themselves away from the rest of society.

And that’s a big problem. Testing negative once doesn’t grant lifetime immunity. In a society that is still grappling with the disease, how can you be sure someone doesn’t pick it up? Once contact training begins, unless there is testing every day with immediate results, the risk of an outbreak obviously grows.

It’s not the only issue. For all the chatter about a June restart, we still don’t know where matches will be played. Will relegated-haunted clubs kick up another fuss if neutral venues are settled on? And even when football does resume, will we care after the first few matches given the dull spectacle of empty stadiums?

Klopp LOVES silent football

Actually, we've found someone who doesn't mind watching football without noise. It's Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Look, I love it. In this part I’m a strange person; when I watch football – other games, not our games – I watch them most of the time without sound because I don’t want to hear the commentary, I’m just interested in the game. So now for me it’s completely normal to watch other football games.

He goes on to justify his point, saying that of course he would prefer a revved-up Anfield, but we won't grant him a fair trial today due to the absurd views above.

Sane number exclusive

We get that football news has dried up but "getting ready to change his number" is never going to be an exciting leak.

Leroy Sane will assume the No.10 shirt when Bayern Munich eventu… hang on, isn’t that Philippe Coutinho’s number? Is this confirmation that he will not sign on a permanent deal from Barcelona? So Newcastle are now in pole position to sign Coutinho?

We take it all back.

HAIRDRESSERS, WE NEED YOU

The Warm-Up has just learnt that people can actually be bald by choice. Wow.

IN THE CHANNELS

Have a pop at footballers all you want… but don’t drag Frankfurt’s name through the mud. They will stop at nothing to be free of corona.

RETRO CORNER

On the subject of Deeney, let’s revisit his starring role in one of football’s craziest finishes.

COMING UP

Why not listen to our next podcast on the Bundesliga’s return? Featuring chatter on empty stadiums, Erling Haaland’s monosyllabic interviews and why Borussia Dortmund don’t want the title. Get involved here.

Andi Thomas has also followed Frankfurt’s advice during lockdown. Got to have clean balls.

Premier League

Burnley assistant manager Woan tests positive for coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Cost of coronavirus makes it hard to sleep, says UEFA's Ceferin

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Bundesliga

Marco Reus out of Bayern game, doubt for rest of the season

14 MINUTES AGO
Football

Players' mental health at risk during coronavirus shutdown

21 MINUTES AGO
Transfers

Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale: Paper Round

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Burnley assistant manager Woan tests positive for coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:38
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Cricket

De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

26/12/2019 AT 10:22
Basketball

NBA Results

25/12/2019 AT 19:32
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

18/05/2020 AT 06:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Young: Shaw can be one of the best in the world

20/03/2018 AT 22:05
All Sports

Hosts Turkmenistan top medal table after 'best-ever' AIMAG

28/09/2017 AT 10:49
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBurnley assistant manager Woan tests positive for coronavirus
Next articlePlayers' mental health at risk during coronavirus shutdown