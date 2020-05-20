The Warm-Up: Six positive tests - so is that good or bad?

Plus: Jurgen Klopp holds an unpopular opinion and there’s something strange growing on the heads of Ashley Young and N’Golo Kante.

WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Deeney 1-0 Haters

If there was any doubt over whether Troy Deeney's decision to skip training was justified, it’s now vanished. Watford account for half of the positive coronavirus tests in the Premier League – three of six – and Deeney’s teammates are now expected to join the revolt, per the Athletic.

But this doesn’t mean football should pack up and hibernate until this all disappears. There has to be a restart plan – without it, clubs would face financial ruin. It’s just down to individual players to wait until they feel safe before returning. Clearly, that doesn't apply to Deeney and Co.

The positive tests were expected. Six spread across three teams is a cause for quiet optimism, with 19 clubs tested for COVID-19 (Norwich’s figures will land later this week). Effectively, 16 clubs could resume full-contact training now – assuming the players and staff lock themselves away from the rest of society.

And that’s a big problem. Testing negative once doesn’t grant lifetime immunity. In a society that is still grappling with the disease, how can you be sure someone doesn’t pick it up? Once contact training begins, unless there is testing every day with immediate results, the risk of an outbreak obviously grows.

It’s not the only issue. For all the chatter about a June restart, we still don’t know where matches will be played. Will relegated-haunted clubs kick up another fuss if neutral venues are settled on? And even when football does resume, will we care after the first few matches given the dull spectacle of empty stadiums?

Klopp LOVES silent football

Actually, we've found someone who doesn't mind watching football without noise. It's Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Look, I love it. In this part I’m a strange person; when I watch football – other games, not our games – I watch them most of the time without sound because I don’t want to hear the commentary, I’m just interested in the game. So now for me it’s completely normal to watch other football games.

He goes on to justify his point, saying that of course he would prefer a revved-up Anfield, but we won't grant him a fair trial today due to the absurd views above.

Sane number exclusive

We get that football news has dried up but "getting ready to change his number" is never going to be an exciting leak.

Leroy Sane will assume the No.10 shirt when Bayern Munich eventu… hang on, isn’t that Philippe Coutinho’s number? Is this confirmation that he will not sign on a permanent deal from Barcelona? So Newcastle are now in pole position to sign Coutinho?

We take it all back.

HAIRDRESSERS, WE NEED YOU

The Warm-Up has just learnt that people can actually be bald by choice. Wow.

IN THE CHANNELS

Have a pop at footballers all you want… but don’t drag Frankfurt’s name through the mud. They will stop at nothing to be free of corona.

RETRO CORNER

On the subject of Deeney, let’s revisit his starring role in one of football’s craziest finishes.

COMING UP

Andi Thomas has also followed Frankfurt’s advice during lockdown. Got to have clean balls.

