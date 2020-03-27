The Warm-Up: Spurs doc on the way, Appie awake, and all today's good news

But in a spirit of solidarity with all of you out there struggling during these times, The Warm-Up wants to send you into the weekend with positive vibes only. Today’s is a good-news column...

FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

Amazon to drop Spurs documentary in July

No one knows better than The Warm-Up that these are tough times for content creators. When there’s no sport on, what do you talk about, listen to, or watch?

Thankfully media companies across the world are doing their bit to help fill the void and delightfully, Amazon’s All or Nothing documentary around Tottenham’s turbulent season is apparently slated for a July release. According to the Daily Mail at least.

When they started their follow-up to the Man City series filming with the Champions League finalists, led by one of the most secure managers in football in Mauricio Pochettino, Amazon can hardly have imagined the gold they would discover, like a prospector first dipping his pan into a Californian river in the 1850s.

As the Daily Mail reports...

"Insiders describe it as containing more drama and conflict than their fly-on-the-wall account of Manchester City's Premier League title win released last year.

"Tottenham have endured a disappointing season and are eighth in the suspended Premier League table, but there has been no shortage of incident at the club.

" Amazon's first episode will feature unseen footage of Mauricio Pochettino's shock sacking last November and replacement the following day by Mourinho, whose 7am arrival at the training ground was filmed. They also captured the aftermath of Eric Dier climbing into the stands to confront a Tottenham fan who was abusing his brother during their FA Cup defeat to Norwich on penalties. "

Jose Mourinho could command his own 25-part psychodrama on Netflix purely based around his various grudges, so there’s no way this won’t be good.

Appie awake and watching football

An Ajax fan wears a shirt saying stay strong Appie in support of Abdelhak Nouri of Ajax before the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Third Round match between Ajax and OSC Nice at Amsterdam Arena on August 2, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.Getty Images

News reaches us from Holland that after more than two years in a coma, Abdelhak ‘Appie’ Nouri is now awake and able to watch football.

Nouri collapsed during a friendly between Ajax and Werder Bremen in July 2017 and suffered severe brain damage. But he has now woken and with his limited ability to communicate, has shown he is enjoying watching football.

"He has not been home very long, we take care of him there now," his brother Abderrahim told De Wereld. "I must say that since he is at home it is going much better than before in the hospital. He is aware of where he is, he is back in a familiar environment with his family.

" He’s no longer in a coma. He’s just awake. He sleeps, he sneezes, he eats, he burps, but it’s not like he gets out of bed. He’s very bedridden and still very dependent on us. On his good days there is a form of communication, for example, confirmation with his eyebrows or a smile. But you notice that he can’t last that very long. "

"We talk to him like he’s not sick. We take him into our conversations and we watch football with him in the living room, for example. Then he watches. You notice that he likes that very much. He often shows emotions. Sometimes he is emotional, but often there is also a smile. That does us good. That makes you really appreciate a smile."

#ClapFourOurCarers

Like many of you probably, maybe even most of you, The Warm-Up last night ventured outside (only about two metres, but still) and showed its appreciation for our incredible NHS by clapping loudly and cheering along with the rest of the street, and the rest of the country.

Even in these times of isolation and social distancing, it was proof that beautiful communal experiences are still possible. A true community moment and one heard loud and clear by all those on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

And Liverpool released their own tribute to healthcare workers around the world.

In Spain, AS devoted their front page to the healthcare professionals in Spain who are encountering some of the very worst of the coronavirus effects.

Football does its part

And now, a quick rundown of some of the ways that football, and the people within it, are helping...

Even if the news can feel overwhelming, there are many examples out there of humans coming together to fight for their shared health and future.

Stay safe everyone and have a good weekend.