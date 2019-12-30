The Warm-Up: This is what it feels like to beat the biggest team in England

MONDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

Welcome Mikel

For 80 minutes or so in North London on Sunday all was well for those in red. Arsenal were putting in a performance with such intensity that home fans momentarily forgot their irrational hatred of Mesut Ozil and actually applauded him when he left the pitch.

Sure it was rather irking not to see Jorginho sent off for a second yellow, and yes a second goal would have been nice, but this is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, it’s a new era.

Oh wait.

First of all, Bernd Leno came flying out like Superman to deal with a Mason Mount free-kick but ended up like Clark Kent as he turned to see Jorginho (because of course it was) tap into an empty net.

Then, as if that wasn’t bad enough, Arsenal then managed to go full Arsenal.

On a late counter, Tammy Abraham and Willian linked up to allow the former to slide the ball between Leno’s legs for the winner.

There was no pumped-up David Luiz to make a goal-saving block, no captain fantastic Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang busting a gut to help out his defence, just poor Bukayo Saka, giving absolutely everything to get back before his body completely gave up on him.

Hey Mikel, guess what? This is still the same club you left in 2016. There are a load of positives to take from that performance, but you have one big mentality-shaped issue to sort out.

Oh, and Arsenal are not the biggest team in the country…

More VAR, we’re sorry

Look. The Warm-Up would love nothing more than to talk to you about a plucky Wolverhampton Wanderers side nearly shocking the champions-elect. Sadly, we cannot...

Unfortunately, we must instead discuss VAR once more, and its impact on this game we call association football.

For those who did not see the match, Sadio Mane’s goal for Liverpool against Wolves was initially ruled out for handball against Adam Lallana, only for VAR to correctly overrule that initial decision. All good so far.

However, Wolves then thought they had equalised through Pedro Neto, only for VAR to bring it back by the slimmest of margins.

The Hadron Collider in Switzerland can actually split the atom, a true wonder of scientific achievement. I’m not sure we could use that to work out whether or not Jonny’s toe is actually offside.

Of course there’s probably a wider discussion to be had here about why the offside rule has gone from a simple solution for goalhangers to something we dissect on a miniate basis week-to-week.

In fact, hang on a second, is VAR just highlighting an already broken system?

Are…? *Warm-Up looks at itself in the mirror* Are we the bad guys?

Wonderkid makes great decision not based on money*

There were few players in world football more in demand than Erling Braut Haaland after what can only be described as him “announcing” himself to the world stage in this season’s Champions League.

Haaland was never going to stay at RB Salzburg beyond this season, it was just a question of where he was going to go.

Juventus, Barcelona and in particular Manchester United seemed like the sort of depressingly predictable move you’d expect from a Mino Raiola client, take the money and prestige, and mostly importantly where’s my cut?

However, in a move that came out of nowhere (unless you’re Jan Aage Fjortft) Haaland has instead signed with Borussia Dortmund.

The Warm-Up is a big fan of this move, not only is Haaland not trying to do too much too quickly in his career but he’s also joining a club that don’t have a prolific forward, this is all wonderfully sensible.

*Might be a little bit based on money if reports of his salary are to be believed

HEROES AND ZEROES

Hero: Jordan Henderson

Henderson’s appearance for Liverpool yesterday was his 308th in the Premier League since the start of the decade, that is the most of any player, not just for Liverpool.

It’s warming to see Henderson end the decade on top, especially given all the ridicule that he has had to endure, albeit some of it (mostly the parts where he pretended to be the second coming of Steven Gerrard) brought on by himself it must be admitted,

He’s the captain of the world, European and soon-to-be domestic champions, what a world eh?

Zero: West Ham United

What on earth are West Ham doing? This is a club who doesn’t seem to have any idea what they want, let alone what the fabled ‘West Ham way’ is any more.

They’re going back to David Moyes after sacking Manuel Pellegrini, 18 months after they told the aforementioned Moyes that they weren’t renewing his contract because they wanted to go in a different direction.

Anyways, ignoring the complete and utter mismanagement from above (and that brilliant ratio on the announcement tweet) this is still a squad that still has Andriy Yarmolenko Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornais and Sebasien Haller for attacking options. Hooboy is Moyesy going to have fun.

IN THE CHANNELS

Signing videos as a concept may well be dead. But the drop that Dortmund have put into the video of announcing Haaland is wonderfully pointless and therefore utterly superb.

HAT-TIP

Sid Lowe has spent the Spanish winter break in Wales with The Coral drummer Jack Prince, who is also taking his UEFA coaching badges. It really is quite something.

" I’m not doing this just for fun and games, Prince says. I want to coach at professional level. If I put on a session and the players take something from it, if you feel you’ve taught someone, you get such a sense of reward. I used to get that when I gave drum lessons years ago. Music is different to football, but that part feels similar. "

COMING UP

Big old game in the Championship relegation battle tonight. Derby County (one place above the drop zone) host Charlton Athletic (two places above Derby). It also sees Philip Cocu go up against Lee Bowyer. It’s a shame we couldn’t see this battle take place in the midfield in their respective heydays but this will do.

Nick Miller will be here tomorrow to provide you with all the goings-on in that game and he will bring you the last Warm-Up of the *gasp* decade.