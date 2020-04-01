The Warm-Up: Wake up, Daniel Levy

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

What are you doing, Daniel?

" When I read or hear stories about player transfers this summer like nothing has happened, people need to wake up to the enormity of what is happening around us. "

Daniel Levy, if anyone needs to wake up to the enormity of what is happening… it’s you.

The Spurs chairman had the audacity to reveal 550 non-playing staff were having their wages cut by 20% in the fourth paragraph of a statement that reeked of self-pity. Some of those staff will be placed on the government furlough scheme – a scheme that allows workers to claim 80% of their wages, up to a maximum of £2,500. But were Tottenham Hotspur Football Club really in mind when Chancellor Sunak rolled it out?

"The crushing devastation on industries in many countries, the interdependence of international trade and travel in every aspect of our daily life is only now beginning to be felt," said Levy, who is among those taking a cut.

"Every person on this planet will be affected and in my lifetime I cannot think of something so impactful. With over 786,000 infected, nearly 38,000 deaths and large segments of the world in lockdown we need to realise that football cannot operate in a bubble.

"We may be the eighth largest club in the world by revenue, according to the Deloitte survey, but all that historical data is totally irrelevant as this virus has no boundaries."

The coronavirus crisis was the perfect chance to prove money had not stained football. And so many clubs have responded brilliantly – Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich are among those to pledge wage cuts or freezes for players. But then there’s Tottenham Hotspur. If they are struggling, what hope does almost any other team have?

Except Tottenham are not struggling. They are owned by a man with a reputed net worth of £4.358bn. Levy earned £7 million last year. They are in an incredibly fortunate position.

'The most difficult moment was when I ran out of oxygen'

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has opened up about his battle with coronavirus, calling it “the worst moments of my life”.

“I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus,” he told Corriere dello Sport. “A fever, dry cough and a headache that never went away. It was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

“The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life.

“The only real fear I had was when I understood there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed. As a result I spent the first six or eight days indoors.”

Reina, on loan from Napoli, is only just recovering after falling ill nearly a fortnight ago.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa celebrates his sides second goal scored by Bjorn Engels (Not pictured) during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa ParkGetty Images

'We’ll be fatter'

Tuck into those pies, Manchester City players, Pep Guardiola isn’t expecting much when you return…

