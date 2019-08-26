The Warm-Up: What’s eating Tottenham Hotspur?

MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

What’s eating Tottenham Hotspur?

So is this early season rust or a sign of some sort of deeper problem at Tottenham? This had been coming, their 1-0 defeat by Newcastle. Not so much a surprise result, but more an inevitable consequence of three performances where they have been lucky to escape with four points.

You would say it’s too early to judge: this is, after all, only the third game of the season and only the most foolish and reactive would decide things are awry at the Champions League finalists on the basis of such scant evidence.

But it’s not just that. They have essentially been terrible since around March, some astonishing performances in Europe masking what looks like a tired team who have – temporarily, perhaps – mislaid all sense of creativity and spirit.

And Mauricio Pochettino sounds quite worried. He said:

" The problem is during the week, not when the competition arrives. This type of situation happens in the Premier League. That is why you need to create a very good dynamic and strong team bonding and, at the moment, that situation in our group is still far, far away. The group is still unsettled and we need to find solutions. We didn’t play well and I’m very disappointed about our performance. We conceded a very cheap goal and then it was difficult. We created some chances but not enough. We should have played better, [with] more desire, more capacity, more aggression with the ball. To have 80% of possession is too much when you only have a few shots on target. "

So what’s the solution? Do they just wait for things to get better on the basis that this is a blip? Or is this the start of something more serious, a decline that can’t be so easily halted?

We’re going to miss David Silva when he’s gone

The thing about Manchester City is that they’ve got so many remarkable talents that sometimes it’s easy to view them as one single pulsating mass of brilliance, rather than a collection of exceptional individuals. And thus, it’s easy to occasionally not appreciate those individuals and what special talents they are.

This is not to say David Silva is underrated. Lord knows we’ve had enough of that particular hot and spicy potato. It’s just that he’s surrounded by such excellence that he sometimes blends in.

Pep Guardiola is a fan, at least, extolling the virtues of ‘El Mago’ after City’s victory over Bournemouth on Sunday. He said:

" In this kind of game, against a defence so deep and with such few spaces, David is so good. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen. [Bournemouth] set up so deep, 5-4-1, long balls to [Joshua] King, [Callum] Wilson. They are stronger than us in both boxes. But the quality of our players in front made the difference. "

Silva will leave City at the end of this season, so you’ve got 35 more league games to enjoy him. Savour that. Drink it in.

Stop VAR. Please

Look, sorry about this, you’ll be bored of the VAR hot takes by now we assume, but dear lordy this whole business is turning out to be a dreadful shambles, as evidenced by a number of decisions over the weekend.

Or non-decisions, actually. As it turns out, VAR is making a mess of things more when it doesn’t intervene, rather than when it does, which not many would have seen coming.

Take the penalty Harry Kane should have been awarded against Newcastle. You can sort of see why a referee might not give this live, but then some blokes with TVs had a look at it and decided it wasn’t too.

If you’re going to impose this dreadful robotic nonsense on the game to get more decisions right, at least get some decisions right.

Please. It’s not too late. Make it stop.

IN OTHER NEWS

Sure, we’ve all seen a dog on the pitch, but what sets this guy apart is the sheer insouciance of his trot. He does not give a single solitary flying one, does he?

HEROES AND ZEROS

Heroes: Derby County

Not because of their 1-1 draw with West Brom at the weekend, but with Mason Mount excelling for Chelsea and Harry Wilson doing things like this…

…it’s becoming pretty clear what you have to do if you have a talented youngster: send them on loan to Derby, where they both were last season.

Zero: Manchester United’s social media banter

The golden rule is a simple one: official club accounts should never engage in banter. No good can come of it. You either look like wallies, or it comes back to bite you on the behind.

Take Manchester United for example, who before the game tweeted an incorrect hashtag for their game against Crystal Palace, then tried to cover it up with some of the afore-mentioned banter.

No no no no no no no no no no.

In fairness they were then stitched up by the incompetence of the actual footballers, but really, they could have seen that coming.

Again, no good can come of this.

COMING UP

Let’s just enjoy the sunshine for one day and not trouble ourselves with the football. Broadly because aside from some National League games, there isn’t any.