The Warm-Up: Why Arteta now? And why Ancelotti at all?

Why Arteta now? And why Ancelotti at all?

Congratulations, Arsenal, for finally finding a way to unsettle Manchester City. But why wait until the evening after your match against them? If you’re going to court Pep Guardiola’s assistant, the night before the game seemed the perfect opportunity.

Anyway, are we sure that Mikel Arteta (games managed: zero) is the man to lead Arsenal back to the dizzy heights of the Europa League spots? Sure, we know that Spanish tan and Colgate grin would look great paired with a rusty red tie, but is appearance enough? Actually, it might be...

This could come back to haunt us given his CV reads ‘sat next to Pep’, but we actually think appointing Arteta would be a good move. He’s learned from the best, captained Arsenal and would try and play that pass-the-ball-into-the-net style that once infuriated and delighted in equal measure. Just don’t appoint him now. Find a solid interim manager – not you, Arsene – then give Arteta the keys ahead of a full pre-season.

Or they could just follow the lead from Everton and appoint the most successful available manager – not you, Arsene. While the Gunners are rummaging down the back of City’s sofa, the Toffees are closing on the biggest managerial coup since, erm, Jose Mourinho in November.

Carlo Ancelotti, the antithesis of Arteta, is reportedly closing on the Goodison Park reins. OK, he looks like he should have retired about 10 years ago, but he’s actually six months YOUNGER than Chris Hughton and has a point to prove after his last outing in the Premier League ending in his dismissal. Then again, all his spells usually end in the axe – he’s basically the Sean Bean of management.

And that’s why it could be a disaster. He’s a man who thrives on short-term projects, taking pre-built squads and fine-tuning them, winning a trophy or two, and then disappearing again. Everton are not that. Can he really get Alex Iwobi to give a few pennies return on that £34 million in a few months? To take his tutorage of Alessandro Del Piero, Andriy Shevchenko and Cristiano Ronaldo and apply it to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun? To make fantasy managers believe in Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman again?

We wish Mikel and Carlo all the best, but we’re deeply worried for them…

Josep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Manchester CityGetty Images

'A sick joke'

Deep in Serie A’s headquarters in Milan, a discussion is taking place around a new anti-racism campaign. A voice at the back of the room pipes up: "Why don’t we use pictures of monkeys to get across our message?"

The room nods in agreement, any murmurings of discontent quickly stamped out. It’s signed off.

Yep, it actually happened. As the race to the bottom in Italy reveals another basement within a basement, Serie A have applied for planning permission to go even further underground by using images of monkeys with painted faces on their ‘No To Racism’ posters. This from anti-discriminatory body Fare:

" Once again Italian football leaves the world speechless. It is difficult to see what Serie A was thinking, who did they consult? In a country in which the authorities fail to deal with racism week after week, Serie A have launched a campaign that looks like a sick joke. These creations are an outrage, they will be counter-productive and continue the dehumanisation of people of African heritage. It is time for the progressive clubs in the league to make their voice heard. "

The 'anti-racism' campaignTwitter

Zaha reminds world he exists

Wilfried Zaha scored a screamer last night which means it must be December or May… *checks calendar*… ah yes, the transfer window opens in a fortnight.

The Ivorian’s strike ensured the M23 derby’s bragging rights were evenly shared across the 41 miles of no-mans-land separating sworn enemies Crystal Palace and Brighton. Now it’s time for him to move on.

Could he improve every starting XI in the Premier League, with the exception of Liverpool and Manchester City? Oh yes. Is he worth the £70 million quoted in many reports? Absolutely not. Expect to see him in a Palace shirt on February 1.

Hero: Magnus Carlsen

The best chess player in the world was also (briefly) the best fantasy football player in the world. He's now slipped to third, pretty shameful given there are only seven million players (including the Warm-Up, in an even more shameful 301,970th).

Zero: Serie A

Just to ram home how bad that campaign is.

" 'I’m two metres tall; that frightens people,' Thibaut Courtois said. It was late, it was loud and he had nothing to lose, so there he was: Real Madrid’s goalkeeper, up the other end, running into the Valencia penalty area for one last shot at saving this, the fear he said his opponents felt about to become real. "

Sid Lowe on one of the great sights in football, a goalkeeper leaving the comfort of his own penalty box to seek a goal at the other end, for the Guardian.

To any kids reading, Carlo Ancelotti was once an exceptional footballer. Check out this biff:

Liverpool play in the League Cup quarter-finals against Aston Villa, while Liverpool prepare for their Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey tomorrow.

