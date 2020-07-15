'Their needs are higher than ours' - Pep Guardiola on Man City's tight win over Bournemouth

Pep Guardiola was pleased his side were able to play their own game and produce a 2-1 victory against relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

The victory is more good news for Guardiola and Manchester City after their two-year European ban was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday morning.

City were made to hold on towards the end against Bournemouth with David Brooks scoring an 88th-minute consolation, but Guardiola was satisfied with his team's efforts.

"It was difficult but our opponent played really well, they were really good and they pushed us a lot," the Spaniard said.

Their needs are higher than ours but we played our game.

David Silva scored an early opener with a fine free-kick and registered a further two assists. Guardiola praised the 32-year-old who is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

He added: "He put in an incredible performance, he is one of the guys who came back from lockdown in an incredible position."

City have secured second place behind champions Liverpool and next face Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-finals.

David Silva broke the deadlock against Bournemouth with an excellent free-kick Image credit: Getty Images

Howe: We gave it everything

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth recorded 14 attempts on goal but poor finishing left them in 18th place, three points adrift of the safety zone with two games remaining.

"We gave it everything tonight and real credit to the players to keep on going until the final whistle," Howe said.

"When you create those moments - and you don't get many against this quality of team - you need to take them.

We need to match the performance level here and maybe surpass that against Southampton, that is all we should focus on now.

