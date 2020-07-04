'These guys will get a medal 100%, even if I have to produce one myself' - Klopp on fringe players

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will personally issue winners' medals to his entire first-team squad if anyone misses out due to lack of appearances.

Klopp's side were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City on Thursday in their first game since sealing the club's first title in 30 years - a result that left him in a sour mood.

But he said he will hand out medals himself to all his first-team players regardless of how many appearances each player has accumulated.

"These guys will get a medal 100%, even if I have to produce one myself,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Aston Villa.

They can have my medal. If they are part of the squad they deserve the medal but we don’t give Premier League appearances away as Christmas presents; we cannot do that.

With six games left and numerous records to chase, Klopp played down suggestions he will give more game time to next generation players like Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott,.

"I don't think these kind of questions will be asked to (Chelsea manager) Frank Lampard, (Manchester United manager) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and stuff like this.

"We are champions now and should bring the young boys in, give them a chance? So then we lose the games and everybody is going at us 'you have lost focus, you aren't doing this, you aren't doing that'.

"We want to win games, the best players have to be on the pitch. If the young boys are part of these best players then they will be on the pitch.

They are so close, they are really good, and they are our future. But they will not play now because I want to see them in a Premier League game.

