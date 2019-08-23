'They know their position' - Emery urges Mustafi and Elneny to leave Arsenal

Neither player has been involved in either of the Gunners' first two matches this season and Emery has confirmed that the duo play no part in his plans and should move on for their own good.

“We have some players, they know their situation,” said Emery.

“For example, Elneny and Mustafi know their position in the squad and really I want the players to be happy here, I want the players to be protagonists here.

“Last year with Mustafi and Mo, when they didn't play they weren't happy.

"I spoke with them a lot of times last year and this pre-season and I think it is positive for them to leave and sign for another team where they can be protagonists and be happy and continue their careers.”