'They should focus on another issue' - Guardiola defends Silva over Mendy tweet

The former Monaco man tweeted a picture of Spanish sweet brand Conguitos set next to a photo of what is assumed to be team-mate Benjamin Mendy as a child.

Kick It Out said that Silva had invoked a "racist stereotype" and called for action but Guardiola says the pair are close friends and that the incident does not warrant further scrutiny.

"Honestly, I don't know what will happen. They should put their focus on another issue because they don't know which guy you are talking about," Guardiola said.

"Bernardo is one of the most lovely people I ever met in my life. He speaks four or five languages and that is the best way to understand how open-minded he is and one of his best friends is Mendy. He's like a brother for him.

"The image is not about the colour of the skin. He took a picture of Benjamin when he was young and he related it to this cartoon, which was quite similar for the image.

"If they want to do that [investigate] and ask for Bernardo, I think he will be open to talk. But first, you have to know exactly which person you are talking about.

"There are many situations with people, with white people and you look at a cartoon and the face is quite similar as your face and you put it in there, it is quite similar.

"I think the response from Mendy was clear after that. They are joking all the time. Maybe what I say as advice is to hide social media… if something happened it would be a mistake.

"Bernardo is an exceptional person. A guy who can speak five languages, it's because he's open-minded - nothing about the colour of the skin, nationalities or whatever."

After the incident, Silva tweeted "Can't even joke with a friend these days... You guys...".