'They’ve let us all down' - Liverpool fans under fire for celebrations

Liverpool fans who flouted social distancing guidelines to celebrate their Premier League title have let down all supporters of the club, says pundit Tony Evans on the latest Game of Opinions podcast.

Thousands of supporters turned out at Anfield and across the city to mark the club's first title in 30 years last week.

Liverpool FC, Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and Spirit of Shankly issued a statement over the weekend, condemning the "wholly unacceptable" behaviour of some fans.

Now esteemed Liverpool writer Evans has joined the chorus of criticism, saying the revellers had let every fan down – particularly those involved in securing justice for the Hillsborough victims. Britain's worst-ever sporting disaster saw 96 Liverpool fans unlawfully killed in the 1989 football stadium crush.

"Whether we like it or not, Liverpool fans have a greater responsibility than anyone else because of our history to behave properly," said Evans on Eurosport's Game of Opinions podcast.

"And you know what? Those who turned out last week have let down the Hillsborough Justice Campaign, they’ve let down us all and I’m appalled by it.

"It’s allowed the Hillsborough deniers to come out the closet and it will allow Conservatives, and people like that, to bash football fans.

"Liverpool fans are held to higher standards, and quite rightly given our history, and it might be a minority, but we let ourselves down last week."

It's not all bad news for Liverpool fans though. Listen to the full episode to hear why a dynasty could be forming at Anfield - one that could see the Reds win five titles on the spin...

