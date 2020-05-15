Football
Premier League

Potter: Third Brighton Covid-19 player 'feeling good'

Brighton & Hove Albion

Reuters
6 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

The third Brighton & Hove Albion player who tested positive for COVID-19 last week is "feeling good" and not showing symptoms, the Premier League club's manager Graham Potter has said.

Two Brighton players contracted the novel coronavirus in March and April and the latest positive result had cast doubt on the Premier League's plans to resume the campaign, which has been suspended due to the pandemic.

"He's OK, he's good. I spoke to him yesterday, no symptoms, so he's feeling good," Potter told reporters.

"It's a bit strange for him. He doesn't like being in his house, self-isolating, but understands why he has to do it.

"As you'd imagine, there is a bit of concern [from the other players], making sure he is OK, but he is -- and so everybody is happy with that."

The league is in discussions to restart next month after the government on Thursday opened the door for professional soccer to resume.

Clubs were told that an eventual resumption of matches would see them played in neutral venues but Brighton's Glenn Murray said restarting the season should not be a priority while Britain's death toll continues to rise.

More than 229,000 people are known to have been infected by the virus in the United Kingdom with over 33,000 deaths, as a result.

