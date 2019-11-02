Tireless Liverpool salvage win at Villa

Liverpool scored twice in the dying minutes to come from behind and beat Aston Villa to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Trailing to Trezeguet's first-half strike and seemingly heading for their first defeat of the season, Andy Robertson headed in an equaliser in the 87th-minute and in the fourth minute of injury-time Sadio Mane's glancing header sealed all three points for the Reds.

Aston Villa took a deserved lead in the 21st-minute when Liverpool's defence attempted to play the offside trap from John McGinn's free-kick but left Trezeguet unmarked to score his first goal in the Premier League.

VAR proved the Egyptian was played onside by Van Dijk's shoulder, but if Liverpool felt hard done by with that decision, they were incensed minutes later when Roberto Firmino thought he had levelled the score only to be adjudged offside by the finest of margins by the linesman. VAR subsequently ruled that his ARMPIT was offside!

Liverpool were determined VAR wouldn't steal the headlines once more, however, as Mane delivered a beautiful cross to the back post for Robertson to score his third goal for the club with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

And Mane proved the hero once more as he sent the travelling supporters wild with a stooped header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner.

The result means Liverpool stay five points clear of Manchester City, who came from behind to beat Southampton, while Aston Villa fall to 16th.

TALKING POINT - More late drama as Liverpool preserve unbeaten run

For the third league game in a row, Liverpool trailed at the break. And for the third successive game, Liverpool refused to be beaten, fighting back with two late but crucial goals. Their long run of 27 games unbeaten was under severe threat for 87 minutes - but the Reds kept believing. With news filtering in that Manchester City were now winning and their lead would be cut to three points, Klopp's side dug deep and found a way to win - again. Just like Sir Alex Ferguson's fine Manchester United team, there is always an inevitability that this Liverpool team will score late goals and win games. It's a mark of champions. Surely this IS their year.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

After a difficult afternoon and an incredibly embarrassing dive for which he was booked, Mane came alive when it really mattered. He took the game by the scruff of the neck, laying on Liverpool's equaliser before popping up with a crucial winner.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Heaton 6, Guilbert 7, Mings 7, Engels 7, Targett 6, Nakamba 7, McGinn 8, Luiz 6, Trezeguet 7, El Ghazi 7, Wesley 7.. subs: Elmohamady 5, Hourihane 5, Kodjia N/A.

Liverpool: Alisson 6 Alexander-Arnold 8, Lovren 7, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 8, Wijnaldum 6, Lallana 6, Henderson 7, Mane 9, Salah 6, Firmino 7.. subs: Keita N/A, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Origi 6.

KEY MOMENTS

21' - GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Liverpool: The hosts have a deserved lead! McGinn swings in a delightful free-kick, Trezeguet is left unmarked at the far post and he finishes it under Allison for his first goal in the Premier League! VAR is checking the goal and it's going to STAND! Van Dijk appears to be playing Trezeguet on with his shoulder! It's so, so close.

29' - GOAL RULED OUT! Mane curls a delightful ball across the face of goal and Firmino finishes at the far post. But it's going to be ruled out for offside. He looked level! VAR is checking it... and rules that Firmino was literally millimetres offside. VAR is going to steal the headlines again, isn't it?

87' - GOAL! Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool: Robertson with a late, late leveller! The Scotland international makes a run on his marker to head home Mane's beautiful cross at the far post. Another late goal for Liverpool!

90'+4 - GOAL! Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Mane nets what must be the winner for Liverpool! The forward skips away from his marker and his stooped header finds its way into the bottom corner! How vital could this goal prove to be come May? They're looking more and more like champions with every passing week!

KEY STATS