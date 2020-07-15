Top-four battle, FFP circus and Dr Marcus Rashford – The Warm-Up

Confession: the Warm-Up didn’t watch Chelsea v Norwich. Second confession: judging by the reaction, we have no regrets.

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Top four is lava

Why is the top four so frightening?

Sure, Chelsea condemned Norwich to move within two games of Europe's top table. But we all know beating the Canaries 1-0 is equivalent to losing 5-0 to anyone decent. And given their domestic season concludes with clashes against 102-point-chasing Liverpool and Thursday-night-chasing Wolves, you would think there would be some serious concern in the Chelsea camp.

Not that they're alone in their toils. Leicester City are proving it's possible to finish fifth in a three-horse race, while Manchester United can't see out a lead in the 96th minute the moment the tiniest pressure is applied. Fortunately for Chelsea, those sides must face each other on the final day and the classic cliché rings true: it’s all about the three points.

"At this stage of the season results are critical and we didn't concede any chances of note to let them score," Lampard told Sky Sports. "Where we are at as a team and where we are in the table, it is all about the result."

Cirque du Financial Fair Play

Look, we don't want to be taken to the Court of Arbitration of Sport. We might be a financial power but nobody wins if we go head-to-head with Manchester City. So instead of dismantling Pep Guardiola's tantrum – 'you ALL owe me an apology', yeah yeah, simmer down there Pep – we'll side with Jose Mourinho on the matter. Yes, it hurts us deeply.

The Spurs boss has called for the Financial Fair Play "circus" to end after this latest charade. And he's right.

"It’s a disgraceful decision," Mourinho said. "If Man City is not guilty of it, to be punished by some millions is a disgrace. If you’re not guilty you’re not punished. In the other way, if you’re guilty you should be banned. In any case, it’s a disaster.

"I’m not saying Man City is guilty. I’m saying if you’re not guilty you don’t pay. You are not punished, even with a pound. I know that money is quite easy for them but it’s just a principle. Why are you paying £8m or £9m if you are not guilty?

If they are not guilty the decision is a disgrace. If you are guilty the decision is also a disgrace. My criticism is not for Man City. I’m nobody to know if they’re guilty or not. My criticism is for the decision.

Doctor Rashford will see you now

Marcus Rashford has joined Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton in receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against child poverty.

The 22-year-old forced the government into a U-turn over free school meals, paving the way for 1.3 million children to have some food over England's summer holidays. The cheek.

"When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it's humbling," said Rashford, who will become the youngest doctorate in the university’s history.

"We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot."

Next stop, Ballon d'Or and knighthood.

IN OTHER NEWS

We bid farewell to Clive Tyldesley, who is being stood down from ITV's major commentary duties. The Warm-Up was raised on a diet of Tyldesley and Motson so this is truly a dark day. So on that subject...

RETRO CORNER

...here's perhaps his greatest moment in audio form only. Cheers Clive.

IN THE CHANNELS

Again, we've got to be very careful what we type about Wigan Athletic as a second trip to CAS beckons (type 'Wigan + bet + relegation' into your favourite search engine for the goss).

But we can't go through the whole blog without acknowledging their heroics on the pitch. SEVEN goals in the first half...

...and only 8-0 at full-time. What are you playing at, lads?

COMING UP

Manchester City v Bournemouth, Burnley v Wolves, Newcastle v Tottenham and Arsenal v Liverpool. No hype needed.

Andi Thomas definitely hasn't put £10,000 on Wigan to be relegated. Remove him from the investigation immediately and let him prepare for tomorrow's Warm-Up.

