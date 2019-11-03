Spurs were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when Son Heung-min's tackle on Gomes resulted in the Portuguese midfielder suffering what looked to be a bad leg injury.

South Korean forward Son looked distraught as he realised the extent of the injury to Gomes who was carried off on a stretcher after a lengthy delay.

Everton teammate Fabian Delph found it difficult to talk, saying: "We feel just as you can imagine. It’s difficult time for us.

"He is one of our brothers, someone we care about. It is difficult to put into words how we feel. As soon as we could get in touch we will send him our best. It’s difficult to see. It’s hard to talk now."

Dele Alli told Sky Sports after the game: "Didn’t want to look too much at what happened. I want to send best wishes.

"Son is devastated and in tears. It’s not his fault. Son is one of nicest people you’ve ever met. He can’t even lift his head up, he’s crying so much.

"The injury does play on your mind but you have to stay professional."

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino explained: "We feel very sorry. It’s a very bad situation. It’s very bad luck how he landed.

"We can only send our best wishes to him. It’s not about football, it’s important that he is okay. We feel devastated, it was so, so difficult. Son is devastated. He was very confused. It was difficult to keep calm. It was no intentional. It was so, so bad luck."

The match finished 1-1 after a late equaliser from Cenk Tosun cancelled out Alli's earlier goal.

Additional reporting from Reuters. More to follow