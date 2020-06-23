Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho pleased Harry Kane will receive 'better headlines'

Jose Mourinho says he is happy Harry Kane will receive "better headlines" after scoring his first goal since the restart in Tottenham's 2-0 win over West Ham.

In the build-up to Tuesday's London derby Mourinho launched an impassioned four-minute defence of his tactics after ex-Arsenal player Paul Merson said Kane would struggle for goals under his direction. However, Mourinho hit back by detailing the success stories of other strikers he has managed.

And with Kane getting on the scoresheet for the first time in 2020 on Tuesday evening, Mourinho was delighted with his striker.

"I'm happy for him," he said.

"He worked a lot and I'm happy because again there will be better headlines and a better feeling for him.

"He's worked phenomenally during this period even in lockdown. He did amazing work to recover and with us to get in conditions to help the team, which he's doing.

I'm happy with the result, the clean sheet, two matches and one goal conceded means something for us.

KANE AIMING FOR 200 GOALS

"200 games it goes so quick," Kane told Sky Sports after making his 200th Premier League appearance.

"The years fly by and you have to make the most of it. I'm still only 26 so hopefully I can get to that 200 mark sooner rather than later and go from there."

MOYES FUMING AT OPENING GOAL

"I've only just seen it [the opening goal] and I can't believe they've ruled that as a goal," West Ham boss David Moyes said post-match as Tottenham's opener stood despite the ball appearing to hit the arm of defender Davinson Sanchez on the way in.

"Any handball is disallowed? That's the rule. Who is on VAR tonight? Not very good eh?

"Those are the rules, it's not a particularly good rule but I can't believe it. We had a goal disallowed at Sheffield United for the same rule.

I thought the team worked really hard, we made it difficult for Tottenham, there were a lot of good things I can take from the game but it's the points we needed.

