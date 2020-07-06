Tottenham hold on to beat Everton after Hugo Lloris furiously confronts Son Heung-min

Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham 1 (Keane 24’ OG) Everton 0

Tottenham picked up just their second win since the Premier League restart against Everton - but the game is likely to be remembered for a bust-up between Hugo Lloris and his Spurs team-mate Heung-min Son.

Spurs scored the only goal of a drab game in the first half, with Michael Keane redirecting Giovani Lo Celso’s shot into his own net. With the Spurs players walking off at half-time, Lloris approached Son and remonstrated with the South Korean, with other Spurs players forced to step in and separate them.

Whatever Lloris said seemed to fire up Son, who improved after the break and had Tottenham’s best chances to put the game to bed, but they didn’t need the second goal as Everton offered little as an attacking force, and Spurs held one for just their second win in seven league games.

The results sends Spurs into 8th place, but they remain a long way off the top four, with Europa League qualification also looking like a long shot for Jose Mourinho’s side.

TALKING POINT – Was Lloris right to have it out with Son?

Hugo Lloris likes to call out poor performances and he certainly didn’t hold back with Son, who didn’t have a great first half. Lloris clearly felt Son was giving enough to the team and he’s entitled to let him know – but he could have waited another ten seconds.

"It belongs to the changing room," Lloris told Sky Sports after full-time. "Outside you can say whatever you want. There is a lot of respect between all the players. What happened between me and Son is just something that is part of football sometimes, but there is no problem at all You can see at the end of the game we are more than happy to be part of the team and to have the three points."

MAN OF THE MATCH – Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham)

He may have taken some time to settle at Spurs, but when he is good he is very good. The creative spark Spurs have lacked this season, but Lo Celso was once again central to everything Spurs created.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Aurier 7, Alderweireld 7, Dier 7, Davies 6, Winks 6, Sissoko 7, Lucas 5, Lo Celso 8, Son 6, Kane 5. Subs: Bergwijn n/a, Lamela n/a, Vertonghen n/a

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman 6, Holegate 5, Keane 5, Digne 6, Gomes 5, Davies 6, Sigurdsson 4, Iwobi 4, Calvert-Lewin 7, Richarlison 6.

KEY MOMENTS

24' GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Everton - Spurs are ahead! Kane's shot is blocked and it fall kindly for Lo Celso, who takes a touch and sees his shot deflect off Keane and past the wrong-footed Pickford. That'll go down as an own goal.

45'+4 Close! Richarlison almost draws Everton level on the stroke of half time! The Brazilian finds a little space on the edge of the Spurs box and drills a powerful low drive a few centimetres wide of the post. Everton's best chance by far.

HT Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son have to be pulled apart as the players walk down the tunnel!

54' Son chance! Alderweireld looks long for Son, Mina misjudges the bounce, and Son composes himself and hits a hard low shot at goal, which Pickford gets down well to stop.

KEY STATS

- Jose Mourinho has never lost a home game against Everton in his career. His record is eight wins and two draws.

- Mourinho becomes only the fifth manager to reach 200 Premier League wins, with only Sir Alex Ferguson (322) doing it in fewer games than the Portuguese (326).

- No side have scored more own goals this season that Everton (3) while no team have benefited from more than Spurs (4).

- Everton are winless in their last 15 Premier League games against Spurs.

- Neither side managed a single shot on target in the first half, despite Spurs scoring.

- Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin failed to exchange a single pass in the first half.

