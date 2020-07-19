Spurs into sixth as Leicester continue freefall

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Justin og 6', Kane 37' 40') Leicester City 0

Spurs kept their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League alive with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The hosts took the lead after just six minutes, when a quick break lead to Son Heung-min’s shot taking a big deflection off James Justin and going into the bottom corner. Leicester missed some excellent chances before Tottenham’s captain Harry Kane increased their lead with two brilliant finishes just before half-time.

Son was almost clear with a chance a fourth just after half-time but slipped over as he latched on to a brilliant reverse pass from Kane. Spurs then comfortably held Leicester at bay in an otherwise uneventful second half.

The victory moves Tottenham up to sixth in the table while Leicester remain in fourth, level on points with Manchester United but ahead on goals scored. Leicester will host United in their final game of the season next Sunday as they both chase the final two Champions League qualifying places with Chelsea.

TALKING POINT

Will there be a second act for Jose Mourinho? He’s been declared outdated and finished at numerous points this season, but recent form suggests that Mourinho has Spurs going in the right direction again. Tottenham were 14th and all over the place when he took over in November; they’re now sixth, playing well and have a good shot at claiming a European place. If they can manage that, Spurs have something to build on next season; to the chagrin of his critics, Mourinho might just have a bit left to say in English football yet.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

The Tottenham captain was noticeably rusty when football resumed last month, having come back not just from lockdown but the hamstring injury he picked up in February. Kane seems to have his sharpness back now though; two wonderful finishes, one with either foot, settled this game just before half-time.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Lloris 7; Aurier 6, Alderweireld 7, Sanchez 7, Davies 6; Winks 6, Sissoko 6, Lo Celso 6; Lucas 7, Son 7, Kane 8

SUBS: Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Vertonghen, Foyth, Sessegnon, Skipp 6, Gedson 6, Lamela 6, Bergwijn 6

Leicester City (3-4-3): Schmeichel 6; Bennett 5, Morgan 7, Evans 6; Justin 5, Ndidi 6, Tielemans 6, Thomas 7; Perez 6, Barnes 7, Vardy 6

SUBS: Gray 6, Ineanacho 6, Hirst 6, Mendy 6, Praet 6

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) scores his team's second goal vs Leicester City Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

6’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Justin o.g. 6) Leicester City 0 Spurs are ahead! A lovely ball from the outside of Kane's right foot releases Son down the left. Son cuts inside and makes it to the area. He shoots for the far corner, but the ball hits Justin in the centre and goes into the opposite corner with Schmeichel completely wrong-footed.

25’ WHAT A SAVE! Thomas is causing Spurs bother down the left. He breaks free again, and finds Perez near the penalty spot with his cross. Perez chests the ball down and volleys it at the bottom corner in one sweet movement, and Lloris dives it full stretch to turn it around the post.

37’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Kane 37) Leicester City 0 Spurs are two ahead! After clearing the corner they suddenly freak four on two on Leicester. Lucas Moura times his through ball into the area perfectly, and Kane sweeps his left foot shot into the bottom corner past Schmeichel. That's a wonderfully incisive goal.

40’ GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Kane 40) Leicester City 0 What a wonderful goal from Kane. Lucas Moura plays a ball to far ahead of Kane, into the Leicester area on the left. Kane retrieves it, cuts across Bennett and then curls a glorious strike into the far corner with his right foot. Stunning.

47’ CHANCE! A stunning reverse ball from Kane puts Son clean through behind the Leicester defence. Son takes a touch and looks set to make it four but slips as he goes through and hits the deck. What an opportunity for the fourth.

88’ CHANCES! Ineanacho curls a shot at goal from 25 yards out, which Lloris turns behind for a corner. Hirst gets his head on said corner at the back post but can't divert it towards the goal.

KEY STATS

Harry Kane has now scored 16 times in 14 matches against Leicester City, more than any other club he has faced.

Leicester City remain in the top four, a position they have occupied since they beat Spurs 2-1 at the King Power Stadium in September.

