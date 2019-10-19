Dele Alli’s late equaliser, shrouded in controversy by VAR, saved Tottenham Hotspur from a third straight defeat in all competitions against bottom-of-the-table Watford.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s early opener looked like being enough for the visitors’ first win of the season, but they were cruelly pegged back in the dying embers.

The afternoon started badly for Watford, who were forced into a substitution after just four minutes due to a hamstring issue for Danny Welbeck. But they grabbed the lead two minutes later when Doucoure met Daryl Janmaat’s cross to fire past Paulo Gazzaniga. From that point, Spurs struggled to gather any momentum with confidence clearly lacking after their poor run. Alli’s tame effort, which barely troubled Ben Foster, was as good as it got in the first half.

Referee Chris Kavanagh looked to VAR for two separate penalty incidents, though neither were given. The first involved Danny Rose and Ricardo Pereyra, while with half time approaching, Welbeck’s replacement Gerard Deulofeu went down under a challenge by Jan Vertonghen. Son Heung-Min’s half time introduction almost paid dividends immediately when he saw an effort tipped onto the bar by Foster. At the other end, a superb challenge by Serge Aurier stopped Pereyra from doubling Watford’s lead after great linkup with Deulofeu.

Spurs were continuously sloppy, and Watford were finding space on the counter-attack. They created three great chances to go further ahead, but Janmaat, Deulofeu and Doucoure failed to take them. Quique Sanchez Flores was left to rue those opportunities when, amid a lot of VAR confusion, Alli equalised. There was a check for handball before the goal was given, only for the scoreboard to suggest it had been ruled out.

TALKING POINT – Tottenham struggle as VAR makes headlines again

Tottenham have been engulfed by crisis over the past few weeks and despite the late drama, there wasn’t much to suggest it will end soon. They were laboured and lacked ideas, but VAR was again busy on the day. Not only did it play a hand in the goal, but it denied three debatable penalties either side of half time.

The VAR screen displays an incorrect decision as Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and WatfordGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

A one-time Tottenham transfer target, Doucoure was excellent throughout. Not only did he open the scoring, but he bullied Harry Winks in the middle of the park. Pereyra and Deulofeu constantly threatened in attack, and he played a huge role in their impressive play. If Watford can keep the three of them fit, they could survive their dismal start to the campaign.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga 5, Rose 5, Sanchez 5, Vertonghen 6, Alderweireld 6, Aurier 6, Winks 6, Sissoko 5, Lucas 6, Alli 7, Kane 6 Substitutes: Son 7, Lamela 5, Ndombele 5

Watford: Foster 7, Holebas 6, Kabasele 7, Dawson 7, Cathcart 6, Janmaat 6, Doucoure 8, Chalobah 6, Cleverley 7, Pereyra 7, Welbeck n/a Substitutes: Deulofeu 7, Femenia 6, Hughes n/a

KEY MOMENTS

6’ – GOAL! The misery continues for Spurs as Doucoure puts Watford ahead. 0-1!

48’ - BAR! Wow, what an effort by Son. He's certainly made a difference already, great save by Foster to tip it onto the woodwork!

86’ - GOAL! Alli gets the equaliser. Heartbreak for Watford. VAR checked for handball, and despite the scoreboard suggesting the goal had been ruled out, it is given.

KEY STATS

Tottenham conceded inside the first 10 minutes of two consecutive league games for the first time in five years.