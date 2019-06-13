Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Ominous August for Spurs

The Champions League finalists face an ominous start with trips to Manchester City and Arsenal also awaiting in August.

The inaugural north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled for April 25, while Spurs meet rivals Chelsea on December 21 (home) and February 22 (away).

Mauricio Pochettino’s side finish their season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on May 17.

KEY DATES