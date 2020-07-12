Toby Alderweireld gives Tottenham derby spoils against Arsenal

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Premier League – Tottenham 2 (Son 18, Alderweireld, 81) Arsenal 1 (Lacazette, 18)

Toby Alderweireld headed a late winner as Tottenham came from behind to boost their European hopes with a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the first North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette put the visitors in front with a 16th minute rocket before a defensive mix-up between Sead Kolasinac and David Luiz allowed Son Heung-Min to level within 137 seconds.

Transfers Mikel Arteta hints at Arsenal defence overhaul - Paper Round 21 HOURS AGO

Ben Davies then hit the crossbar with a thunderbolt for the hosts as the two teams contributed to a lively first 45 of attacking football.

Arsenal took control following the break and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clattered the woodwork with a thumping strike just prior to the hour mark.

However, Jose Mourinho's side soaked up the pressure and countered more dangerously as the game wore on, with Alderweireld snatching victory with a simple header from a left-wing corner nine minutes from time.

The result sees Spurs leapfrog Arsenal into eighth spot, six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand. Arsenal are two points further back in ninth with just three matches remaining.

Next up, Tottenham visit Newcastle on Wednesday while Arsenal host champions Liverpool.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate with his teammates after scoring goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 12, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Mourinho edges Arteta in maiden derby clash. The 187th North London showdown felt much like an end-of-season mid-table affair for much of the second half, but in the end Tottenham edged it thanks to a typically Mourinho-esque victory. Mourinho arguably needed it more given recent criticism, but it was hardly the type of attacking football Spurs fans crave. Mikel Arteta would have seen a lot of positives in the Arsenal display, but ultimately they gifted the hosts two goals and came away with nothing. The Gunners have it all to do in terms of their European hopes, while it's still a tall order for Spurs. Both sides clearly have loftier expectations than their current positions suggest, and it is going to be a big summer for the respective managers as they look to ensure they can challenge much higher in the table next season.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham). Made Arsenal pay with a delightful equaliser before setting up the winner via a left-wing corner. Did plenty of dangerous running on the counter and worked hard for his side.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 12, 2020 in London, United Kingdom Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 7, Aurier 7, Alderweireld 8, Sanchez 7, Davies 7, Sissoko 7, Winks 7, Lo Celso 6, Son 8, Kane 6, Moura 7. Subs: Bergwijn n/a, Skipp n/a, Lamela n/a.

ARSENAL: Martinez 8, Mustafi 6, Luiz 6, Kolasinac 6, Bellerin 7, Ceballos 8, Xhaka 8, Tierney 7, Pepe 6, Lacazette 8, Aubameyang 7. Subs: Saka 6, Soares n/a, Nelson n/a, Willock n/a.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary

KEY MOMENTS

10' - TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Kane latches on to a sublime ball through from Lucas Moura, but can't get enough height on his attempted lob, allowing Martinez to reach up and bat it away.

16' - GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal. Lacazette rifles a sensational 25-yard effort into the top corner after good persistence from Xhaka.

19' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal. Son levels almost immediately. Kolasinac's poor pass puts Luiz in all sorts of trouble, allowing Son to race in, hold off the defender and clip a lovely finish over Martinez.

31' - TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Ben Davies lets rip with a scorching 30-yard drive that pings back off the bar. That looked like it was flying into the top corner - so close for Spurs!

59' - ARSENAL CHANCE! Aubameyang spins on to Lacazette's pass but thunders a rising shot against the crossbar.

71' - TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Martinez blocks brilliantly at Son's feet after Kane had easily brushed off Mustafi on the left and squared it for the South Korean.

79' - ARSENAL CHANCE! Lloris dives to his left to tip Aubameyang's inventive half volley from the left side of the box.

81' - GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal. Alderweireld bullets a firm header into the far corner from a dangerous left-wing corner.

83' - TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Kane motors down the left. He beats Mustafi far too easily but then sees his low shot well saved by Martinez.

KEY STATS

Lacazette is the first Arsenal player to score home and away against Spurs in a single league season since Per Mertesacker in 2012-13.

Lacazette has scored in his last 2 away PL games having not netted in the previous 16 (first time since Oct-Nov 2017 that he has scored in successive away PL apps)

Son Heung-Min scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal (10th such appearance), equalising just 137 seconds after the Gunners had opened the scoring.

Arsenal have dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season; only West Ham (24) have lost more.

Spurs' 2-1 victory against Arsenal was the 10th time either side has come from behind to win this fixture in the Premier League (Tottenham 4, Arsenal 6); the joint-most comeback wins in a single fixture in the competition’s history.

Son Heung-Min is the first Spurs player to score and assist in a Premier League game against Arsenal since February 2012, when Emmanuel Adebayor did so.

Premier League Jose Mourinho confident he can bring silverware to Tottenham YESTERDAY AT 03:06