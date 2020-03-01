Raul Jimenez scored a stunning winner as Wolves came from behind to beat Tottenham to leapfrog Jose Mourinho's side in the table and move to within three points of the Champions League spots.

In a battle that had the potential to be defining in the race for the top-four, Tottenham broke the deadlock with 13 minutes on the clock through Steven Bergwijn, who reacted quickest after Dele Alli's shot was saved by Rui Patricio.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo had never beaten his compatriot Mourinho in three attempts but only six points adrift of the top-four before kick-off, his side would rarely have greater incentive. They found themselves level in the 27th-minute through Matt Doherty who pounced after Japhet Tanganga failed to clear.

But just before the half-time whistle, Serge Aurier, who has been like a player reborn under Mourinho, curled in his first Premier League goal in over a year to restore Tottenham's lead.

Alli headed wide to spurn a glorious chance to put daylight between the sides after the restart, and it was a miss he would be left to rue as minutes later Diogo Jota restored parity once again, with Doherty laying on the assist.

That was Jota's sixth goal in just three games and with confidence rushing through his veins the Portuguese international embarked on a lung-busting run before rolling it to Jimenez who finished with aplomb to win the game for the visitors with 12 minutes remaining.

The victory lifts Wolves into sixth, three points behind Chelsea in fourth and two points and a place above Tottenham.

TALKING POINT

Wolves firmly in race for top four. Wolves have gone unnoticed for much of the season but this result will have their rivals for the top-four watching nervously over their shoulders. Only three days after advancing in the Europa League, Wolves rolled their sleeves up once more to come from behind twice in the game and then showed class to nick all three points. With Manchester United drawing at Everton and Chelsea sharing the spoils with Bournemouth, it is Nuno Espirito Santo's side who have taken a significant stride towards dining at Europe's top table next season; some rise from their promotion-winning season in 2018.

In stark contrast to Wolves' fortunes, it is now three consecutive defeats for Tottenham. Injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son meant they played without a recognised striker, but it was again their defensive vulnerability which will concern Mourinho most. He has a tough task of lifting his team ahead of their FA Cup fifth round tie at home to Norwich on Wednesday night.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Diogo Jota (Wolves): The 23-year-old was at the heart of every Wolves attack.

KEY MOMENTS

13' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Wolves (Bergwijn): Spurs break quickly from a Wolves corner, Lo Celso plays in Aurier whose cross picks out Alli and his shot is saved. Bergwijn is in the right place at the right to finish, and the hosts are ahead!

27' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Wolves (Doherty): Spurs' defence is questionable once again as Doherty levels things up in London! Tanganga can't sort his feet out to clear Vinagre's cross and the loose ball is slotted home by Doherty, who celebrates his seventh goal of the season.

45' - GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Wolves (Aurier): A player reborn under Mourinho, Aurier restores Tottenham's lead on the stroke of half-time! He joins in with the attack, Alli rolls it into his path, he checks inside and curls a left-footed shot from a tight angle from inside the penalty area.

57' - GOAL! Tottenham 2-2 Wolves (Jota): Wolves pick the hosts apart to restore parity for the second time in the game. Troare skips past Winks, feeds Jimenez who releases Doherty on the right. He centres, it bounces off Gazzaniga and leaves Jota with the simplest of finishes.

73' - GOAL! Tottenham 2-3 Wolves (Jimenez): Oh my, Wolves have the lead for the first time and it's a goal worthy to win the game! Jota embarks on a lung-busting run as Spurs back off and then rolls it across to Jimenez who leaves Tanganga in his wake before burying it past Gazzaniga.

KEY STATS