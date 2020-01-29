“The 26-year-old joins us from Brazilian side Flamengo, where he helped the Rio de Janeiro based team win the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa Libertadores last year,” read a statement on the club’s website.

There is an option in the deal to make the signing permanent at the end of the season, the statement added.

“Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality,” Arsenal technical director Edu told the club’s website.

"We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season. Together with Mikel and his coaching team, we are all looking forward to seeing Pablo in an Arsenal shirt.”

The centre-half was on the books of Manchester City but did not play for the club and has previously played for Mallorca, Gimnàstic Deportivo La Coruña, NAC and Girona.