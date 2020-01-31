Getty Images
Giroud staying, confirms Lampard, as Chelsea fail to sign Mertens
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Olivier Giroud will be staying at Chelsea on transfer deadline day, with the club failing to sign a new striker in time to let him leave.
- Done deals: All the Premier League ins and outs
- The top 10 January transfer targets - and where they could go
- All the deadline day deals from across Europe
- Transfer window shuts at 23:00 GMT on Friday 31 January
Giroud had been linked with a range of clubs including Tottenham, Lazio and Inter after failing to secure regular football under Lampard. Steve Bruce also confirmed that Newcastle had failed with a move for the France forward.
However, with Chelsea unable to sign a new striker on deadline day, Lampard said Giroud would not be leaving Stamford Bridge. Lampard also said the striker's attitude had been "impeccable" during an uncertain period.
Chelsea were unable to strike a deal for Napoli's Belgian forward Dries Mertens, Lampard said.
"The window is 95% shut for us," he said.
And there could be trouble brewing over the club's failure to reinforce in attack, with Tammy Abraham having to carry the side almost on his own at the moment.