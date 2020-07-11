Troy Deeney penalties hand Watford vital win over Newcastle

Premier League, Vicarage Road – Watford 2 (Deeney 52 pen, 82 pen) Newcastle 1 (Gayle 23)

Troy Deeney scored twice from the penalty spot to boost Watford’s survival hopes in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

The hosts fell behind when Dwight Gayle struck midway through the opening period, but two spot kicks transformed the game after half-time.

Football Euro Icons - 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo – A final that was all about Ronaldo YESTERDAY AT 12:58

Deeney converted them both to send Nigel Pearson’s side six points clear of the drop zone, leaving relegation-haunted Aston Villa and Bournemouth requiring a miracle to not join Norwich in the Championship next season.

More to follow.

Premier League Five-star Man City demolish Newcastle to issue stark warning for next season 08/07/2020 AT 17:53