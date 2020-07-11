Football
Premier League

Troy Deeney penalties hand Watford vital win over Newcastle

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Troy Deeney celebrates

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
34 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

Premier League, Vicarage Road – Watford 2 (Deeney 52 pen, 82 pen) Newcastle 1 (Gayle 23)

Troy Deeney scored twice from the penalty spot to boost Watford’s survival hopes in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

The hosts fell behind when Dwight Gayle struck midway through the opening period, but two spot kicks transformed the game after half-time.

Football

Euro Icons - 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo – A final that was all about Ronaldo

YESTERDAY AT 12:58

Deeney converted them both to send Nigel Pearson’s side six points clear of the drop zone, leaving relegation-haunted Aston Villa and Bournemouth requiring a miracle to not join Norwich in the Championship next season.

More to follow.

Premier League

Five-star Man City demolish Newcastle to issue stark warning for next season

08/07/2020 AT 17:53
Football

Euro Icons - 2012: Andres Iniesta - the player who retired them all

08/07/2020 AT 12:04
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedWatford
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On