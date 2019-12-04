The Video Assistant Referee system has been in the spotlight since the 2018 World Cup, and its implementation in this season’s Premier League has led to further controversy around offside decisions, as well as frustrating fans with lengthy reviews.

Ceferin admitted he has never been a fan of the technology, but stressed he has proposed changes to the International Football Association Board, who determine the laws of the game.

“It is a mess. I don’t think the tolerance or one or two centimetres for offside, for example, is enough,” Ceferin told The Mirror.

" If you have a long nose, you are in an offside position these days, he said. Also the lines are drawn by the VARS. So it’s a bit subjective drawing of objective criteria. "

“So our proposal will be - we will discuss this with our referees division - that it is a tolerance of 10-20 centimetres.

"We don’t have many interventions in UEFA competitions because our chief refereeing officer, Roberto Rosetti, said to the VAR’: It has to be a clear and obvious mistake.

VARGetty Images

“But nowadays it’s a different pressure. If you are the referee on the pitch, even though you have 70,000 or 80,000 people shouting it is you that has to decide - not a person hidden somewhere in London, Berlin or somewhere else.

"I'm not a fan. I was very sceptical and I can say that I don't like the outcome. Unfortunately, there's no way back anymore."