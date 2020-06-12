Football
Premier League

‘Unstoppable’ Rashford can win Ballon d’Or, says Shaw

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford on January 11, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

Marcus Rashford can win the Ballon d’Or says Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw. The England forward was also praised for the humanitarian work he has done during the Covid-19 crisis.

Rashford, 22, has teamed up with charity FareShareUK to help distribute food to the most vulnerable in society.

And when asked about whether Rashford could win the Ballon d’Or in a recent fan Q&A, Shaw agreed before also highlighting the work that his team-mate does off the pitch.

“He’s improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well,” began Shaw, before referencing the work Rashford has done with FareShareUK.

He’s matured so much. He’s really turned into a man and I think everyone’s seen the way he’s conducted himself off the pitch; especially during this pandemic, he’s been unbelievable.

“He’s a massive example to everyone. He’s matured so much and a lot of credit for that goes to him and also to his family, who have kept him very grounded.”

The England striker scored 19 goals in 31 games before he was struck by injury in January and Shaw went on to describe the academy graduate as unstoppable.

He’s looked unstoppable at times this season and he’s looked so confident. I haven’t seen that in him before. He was always confident, but not to this level, and he’s matured so much.

“He knows he has the ability to be one of the best and he’s pushing himself all the time to maximise that. There’s no reason why, if he keeps going, keeps pushing himself, that he can’t win it one day,” added Shaw after he was asked specifically whether Rashford could win the Ballon d’Or.

Play Icon
WATCH

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

00:01:28

What's On

