Van Dijk ditches managerial dream because of 'cruel world'

The Dutch defender is just 28 years old but is already putting thought into his post-playing career and says that coaching no longer appeals to him, though he would still like to be involved with the game.

"At the beginning of my career I thought I might be a manager but at this point I don't think I will become a manager," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"The world can be very cruel... there are a lot of people that have opinions and that can affect you - if you have the choice you'd rather not be in those kind of situations.

"But I think I will definitely be involved in football. I won't be a pundit because you have to be saying certain things that you might not even want to, but you have to.

"We'll see, I think I have a good eye for spotting talent so maybe I'll do something like that."

Liverpool, who have won both of their Premier League games so far, host Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.