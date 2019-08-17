Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham in an enthralling Saturday evening clash at the Etihad Stadium.

There will be a horrible sense of déjà vu for Guardiola’s men. City thought they’d pinched victory in injury time, only to see a goal by Gabriel Jesus ruled out by VAR after it picked up a handball by Aymeric Laporte. In eerily similar circumstances, a similar decision eliminated City at Tottenham’s expense in the Champions League in April.

Tottenham were under pressure for most of the match as Lloris’ goal was peppered with shots but managed to register with their only two shots on target.

The draw ends City’s winning run of 15 consecutive matches in the Premier League. It also ended an unwelcome steak for Tottenham, who had lost their previous six away games in the competition.

KEY MOMENTS

20’ GOAL! Manchester City 1 (Sterling 20) Tottenham Hotspur 0 What a superb header from Raheem Sterling! Bernardo Silva lays the ball back to De Bruyne on the right. His whipped, first-time cross to the back post is perfect, and Sterling arrives to thunder a header back across Lloris and into the corner.

23’ GOAL! Manchester City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Lamela 23) Where did that come from? Spurs respond instantly, with Ndombele finding Lamela in space just outside the penalty area. City have switched off completely, and Lamela strokes a low shot past Ederson to level it up!

35’ GOAL! Manchester City 2 (Aguero 35) Tottenham Hotspur 1 Another one for City! De Bruyne gets free on the righjust outside the penalty area, and drills an unstoppable low ball into the six yard box. Aguero arrives right on cue to tuck it past Lloris and restore City's lead.

56’ GOAL! Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Moura 56) Another goal from nothing for Spurs! Lamela whips the corner in to the front post and Moura, with his first touch, glances his header past Ederson to bring Spurs level!

72’ CHANCE FOR CITY! A wonderful clipped ball from Bernardo Silva finds Jesus in the area. He chests it past Walker-Peters when he might have headed the ball at goal, but can't connect properly with his volley and it trickles wide from six yards.

90+2’ DISALLOWED GOAL! City thought they'd won it! A De Bruyne corner from the right skims off Laporte through to Gabriel Jesus, who takes one touch to make an angle and then curls it around a mesh of bodies and into the net. It's VAR reviewed as City celebrate, and Oliver chalks it off as it hit Laporte's hand as it bounced through to Jesus. It's happened again to City!

TALKING POINT - VAR AGAIN

Once more the talking point after a frenetic game between Manchester City and Spurs will be VAR. City’s players and fans were around ninety seconds into the victory celebrations before the balloons were popped at their party. De Bruyne’s corner did brush the hand of Laporte, which then directed it into the path of Gabriel Jesus. It looked the right call, but we’re likely to see a debate tomorrow and beyond.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The captain of Manchester City had a superb game today, providing two virtually perfect assists for one-touch finishes by Sterling and Aguero. He picked apart a lethargic Spurs team at will, and better decision-making by his teammates could have secured City all three points.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City (4-3-3) – Ederson 6; Walker 7, Otamendi 6, Laporte 6, Zinchenko 6; Rodri 6, Gundogan 6, De Bruyne 8; Sterling 7, Bernardo 6, Aguero 7 SUBS: Gabriel Jesus 6, David Silva 6, Mahrez 5

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1) – Lloris 7; Walker-Peters 5, Alderweireld 6, Sanchez 6, Rose 6; Winks 6, Sissoko 7; Ndombele 6, Eriksen 6, Lamela 6; Kane 5 SUBS: Skipp 6, Lo Celso 6, Lucas 7

