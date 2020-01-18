The draw leaves City some 13 points behind Liverpool having played two games more.

The Eagles took the lead through Cenk Tosun just before half-time when he turned a Gary Cahill header home at a corner – a lead they took to the interval.

However, City, driven on by a raucous home crowd, monopolised possession, pinning their visitors back and peppering the goal of Vicente Guaita from the off.

It looked as though they would be handed a route back into the game when referee Graham Scott pointed to the spot for handball by Jaïro Riedewald. However, VAR would overturn the decision.

That decision looked like it would have no bearing on the result, though, when a Sergio Aguero brace gave City the lead with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

However, as the clock hit 90, Fernandinho turned a Wilfried Zaha cross into his own net to ensure a share of the spoils.