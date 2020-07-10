VAR wrong on three Thursday penalty decisions - Premier League

The decision to award a penalty for a foul on Bruno Fernandes should have been overturned, the Premier League have confirmed, insisting that three penalty decisions that went to VAR on Thursday arrived at the wrong outcome.

Fernandes earned Manchester United their 13th Premier League penalty of the season, with the in-form new arrival getting up to convert, setting United on their way to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Replays suggested that Fernandes stood on Ezri Konsa's ankle as he fell to the floor, but after referee Jon Moss had awarded a penalty, the VAR did not overrule the on-field official.

"I can understand Jon Moss getting it wrong but that goes to VAR, I don't know what they are looking at," Villa boss Dean Smith said. "It's a disgraceful decision. I can't really tell you what I think about it as I'll get fined. It's a poor decision. They've got a screen they can go to and look at but they don't seem to be bothered now."

Such a decision should have been overturned, the Premier League told the BBC, as should the decision to give Southampton a penalty when Andre Gomes was adjudged to have pushed Southampton's James Ward-Prowse over in the penalty area at Goodison Park. Ward-Prowse, however, missed the spot kick.

Jose Mourinho was similarly livid to see Tottenham not awarded a penalty for an apparent push from Josh King on Harry Kane, even after VAR had another look. Again, the Premier League confirmed the VAR had got it wrong.

"The game had the most important moment - you know when, you know who," said the Spurs boss. "The same referee that was the VAR against Sheffield United. In the world, everybody knows that is a penalty. And I say everybody, I mean everybody."

VAR CAN DO NO RIGHT, BUT WERE ERRORS CLEAR AND OBVIOUS?

Whether it is dotted lines drawn down from a striker's armpit, or four-minute delays to review a foul, VAR continues to anger the masses. Three decisions could, and it seems should, have gone the other way on Thursday, but, with VAR brought in to eradicate clear and obvious errors, should subjective penalty decisions still be left to the on-field official?

If VAR starts to overturn penalty decisions on a regular basis, where does it stop? Is adding another opinion on every decision going to delay the game yet further? VAR is there to see if the referee has missed anything obvious. There are some people who think that Bruno Fernandes was fouled and it was a penalty, and the VAR could have thought that too, just as they could have thought the opposite. Overturning such a penalty decision, on a subjective opinion, could set a precedent.

