Vertonghen keen on Spurs stay

The Belgian has been a mainstay in north London since moving to Spurs from Ajax in 2012.

With just a year left to run on his contract, he is expecting a lot of speculation but insists that he is happy to stay put.

"I just want to focus on this year, I know I have got one year left so I know a lot of questions will be asked," he said.

"I have said it before, I am very happy at the club. The supporters have been great for me, the manager has improved me a lot and has a lot of confidence in me.

"I feel very, very good physically so I am not sure what is going to happen this year, I can only say I am happy where I am at and I feel the support from the manager, team-mates and the squad."

Spurs kick off their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a home clash against newly-promoted Aston Villa on Saturday.