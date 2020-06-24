Virgil van Dijk or John Barnes? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player
Image credit: Eurosport
We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.
Our current topic is: Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.
Premier League
Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah? Vote for the greatest in the Eurosport Cup
YESTERDAY AT 10:38
How does it work?
It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.
The schedule
- Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One
- Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two
- Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16
- Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals
- Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals
- Saturday 27/06 – Final
- Sunday 28/06 – The result!
After Virgil van Dijk squeaked past Mohamed Salah 51%-49% in the first round, he faces another tough battle against John Barnes.
Steven Gerrard v Steve McManaman
Kevin Keegan v Robbie Fowler
Graeme Souness v Luis Suarez
Dirk Kuyt v Ian Rush
Kenny Dalglish v Fernando Torres
Michael Owen v Roberto Firmino
John Barnes v Virgil van Dijk
Xabi Alonso v Alan Hansen
Premier League
The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest Liverpool player ever
22/06/2020 AT 10:41
Transfers
Would signing Werner do Liverpool more harm than good?
23/04/2020 AT 13:20
Related Topics