Virgil van Dijk or John Barnes? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our current topic is: Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

After Virgil van Dijk squeaked past Mohamed Salah 51%-49% in the first round, he faces another tough battle against John Barnes.

Steven Gerrard v Steve McManaman

Poll Steven Gerrard v Steve McManaman Steven Gerrard Steve McManaman

Kevin Keegan v Robbie Fowler

Poll Kevin Keegan v Robbie Fowler Kevin Keegan Robbie Fowler

Graeme Souness v Luis Suarez

Poll Graeme Souness v Luis Suarez Graeme Souness Luis Suarez

Dirk Kuyt v Ian Rush

Poll Dirk Kuyt v Ian Rush Dirk Kuyt Ian Rush

Kenny Dalglish v Fernando Torres

Poll Kenny Dalglish v Fernando Torres Kenny Dalglish Fernando Torres

Michael Owen v Roberto Firmino

Poll Michael Owen v Roberto Firmino Michael Owen Roberto Firmino

John Barnes v Virgil van Dijk

Poll John Barnes v Virgil van Dijk John Barnes Virgil van Dijk

Xabi Alonso v Alan Hansen

Poll Xabi Alonso v Alan Hansen Xabi Alonso Alan Hansen

