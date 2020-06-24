Football
Premier League

Virgil van Dijk or John Barnes? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
15 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our current topic is: Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.

Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah? Vote for the greatest in the Eurosport Cup

YESTERDAY AT 10:38

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16
  • Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 27/06 – Final
  • Sunday 28/06 – The result!

After Virgil van Dijk squeaked past Mohamed Salah 51%-49% in the first round, he faces another tough battle against John Barnes.

Steven Gerrard v Steve McManaman

Poll
Steven Gerrard v Steve McManaman
Steven Gerrard
Steve McManaman

Kevin Keegan v Robbie Fowler

Poll
Kevin Keegan v Robbie Fowler
Kevin Keegan
Robbie Fowler

Graeme Souness v Luis Suarez

Poll
Graeme Souness v Luis Suarez
Graeme Souness
Luis Suarez

Dirk Kuyt v Ian Rush

Poll
Dirk Kuyt v Ian Rush
Dirk Kuyt
Ian Rush

Kenny Dalglish v Fernando Torres

Poll
Kenny Dalglish v Fernando Torres
Kenny Dalglish
Fernando Torres

Michael Owen v Roberto Firmino

Poll
Michael Owen v Roberto Firmino
Michael Owen
Roberto Firmino

John Barnes v Virgil van Dijk

Poll
John Barnes v Virgil van Dijk
John Barnes
Virgil van Dijk

Xabi Alonso v Alan Hansen

Poll
Xabi Alonso v Alan Hansen
Xabi Alonso
Alan Hansen
What's On