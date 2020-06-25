Steven Gerrard v Kevin Keegan? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our current topic is: Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.

Premier League Virgil van Dijk or John Barnes? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup YESTERDAY AT 10:42

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

Steven Gerrard v Kevin Keegan

Poll Steven Gerrard v Kevin Keegan Steven Gerrard Kevin Keegan

Luis Suarez v Ian Rush

Poll Luis Suarez v Ian Rush Luis Suarez Ian Rush

Kenny Dalglish v Michael Owen

Poll Kenny Dalglish v Michael Owen Kenny Dalglish Michael Owen

Virgil van Dijk v Xabi Alonso

Poll Virgil van Dijk v Xabi Alonso Virgil van Dijk Xabi Alonso

Premier League Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah? Vote for the greatest in the Eurosport Cup 23/06/2020 AT 10:38