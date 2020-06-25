Football
Premier League

Steven Gerrard v Kevin Keegan? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

Eurosport Cup Greatest Liverpool Player

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of football debates thanks to you, the readers.

Our current topic is: Who is the greatest Liverpool player ever? In honour of the Reds' imminent title triumph.

Virgil van Dijk or John Barnes? Vote for the greatest Liverpool player in the Eurosport Cup

YESTERDAY AT 10:42

How does it work?

It’s very simple, each day this week there will be a selection of votes that will decide who goes through to the next round. At the end of the week just two teams will be left, leading to a final showdown.

The schedule

  • Monday 22/06 – First Round, Part One
  • Tuesday 23/06 – First Round, Part Two
  • Wednesday 24/06 – Last 16
  • Thursday 25/06 – Quarter-finals
  • Friday 26/06 – Semi-finals
  • Saturday 27/06 – Final
  • Sunday 28/06 – The result!

Steven Gerrard v Kevin Keegan

Poll
Steven Gerrard v Kevin Keegan
Steven Gerrard
Kevin Keegan

Luis Suarez v Ian Rush

Poll
Luis Suarez v Ian Rush
Luis Suarez
Ian Rush

Kenny Dalglish v Michael Owen

Poll
Kenny Dalglish v Michael Owen
Kenny Dalglish
Michael Owen

Virgil van Dijk v Xabi Alonso

Poll
Virgil van Dijk v Xabi Alonso
Virgil van Dijk
Xabi Alonso
